Love in the Wild season 2 already has fans buzzing with excitement after the successful run of its predecessor. Hosted by Darren McMullen, Love in the Wild season 1 originally debuted in June 2011, with its successor, Love in the Wild season 2, having aired in June the following year.

Netflix breathed life into the couple-based reality TV gameshow by relaunching it on the platform 12 years later, on November 1, 2023. Despite having been shot over a decade ago, it has found a strong viewership among audiences, becoming a global hit. Less than two weeks later, fans are already waiting for Netflix to release the second installment of this popular series.

Love in the Wild season 2 previously aired on NBC in 2012. While the official re-release date for the season is yet to be announced, Netflix is widely known to drop the second season of a massively popular show within a year and a half from the original season's release. Therefore, viewers can expect Love in the Wild season 2 to possibly air by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Love in the Wild season 2: Location, plot, cast, and more

Love in the Wild season 2 will feature several changes in terms of location, the host, and the cast. This edition of the beloved game show promises a dynamic mix of 10 women and 10 men, who will be paired into couples and face challenges, putting their compatibility and skills to the ultimate test. Season 2 was filmed in the exotic locales of the Dominican Republic and Hawaii.

Hosted by American actress and model Jenny McCarthy, season 2 is bound to dominate the charts, especially with the unparalleled anticipation surrounding the sequel. Another significant change will be in the duration of the pilot for season 2, which will reportedly run for 88 minutes, as compared to the standard 45 minutes.

Love in the Wild season 2 episode 1 will also see a slight departure from the format of the debut season, with the contestants being split into a trio —meaning three contestants will compete instead of a couple.

Concept

As the episodes unfold, viewers will witness competing contestants giving their all, culminating in the winning group enjoying a night of luxury at the exclusive Oasis resort.

In the midst of this romantic escapade, the other contestants will reside in ordinary cabins, fostering connections and camaraderie amongst themselves. The following day, at the choice ceremony, contestants will select their partners for the upcoming episode's challenge. Tension will rise as the remaining unmatched man and woman will face elimination, adding an extra layer of suspense to the unfolding drama.

Competing contestants

The 10 male contestants participating in Love in the Wild season 2 include:

Tim Parrish Jason Holmes Benjamin Clark Aaron Chase Jesse Wilson Kenneth Barrington Christian Seklecki Mike Spiro Miles Haefner Ryan Smith

The 10 women that will be seen competing for the title of the winner of season 2 are:

Ali Leitza Summer Mack Shaunda Dillard Yanina Beccaria Jenny Blatt Cina Luks Melissa Alatorre Michelle Sacco Brittany Lo Tara Locke

The anticipation reaches a crescendo as fans eagerly await the resurgence of Love in the Wild season 2 on Netflix. With the promise of new locations, an engaging host, and a new format — the season is set to deliver a unique blend of romance, drama, and competition.

Despite its decade-old origins, the series has found a fresh audience, making it a global sensation. While the official release date remains a mystery, season 2 will surely be a nostalgic gem, offering fans an immersive journey into the lives of the contestants.