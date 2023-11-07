Are any couples from Love in The Wild still together? Status as of today, explained

When Love in The Wild premiered on NBC in June 2011, it promised more than the usual romantic escapades. Set against the backdrop of the Dominican Republic and later Costa Rica, the show tested couples not just in the game of love but survival, pitting them against nature and each other.

The series, which spread over two seasons, saw singles pair up to compete in demanding adventures, with the hope that love would blossom amidst the challenges.

Now, years after the show's conclusion, viewers are curious about the lasting effects of such an unconventional beginning to a relationship. Did the couples withstand the test of time once the cameras stopped rolling and the real world resumed? This article delves into the current status of these pairs, revealing the enduring bonds and the journeys that diverged.

Tracking the Love in The Wild contestants: Where are they now?

Mike and Samantha

Mike and Samantha, the couple who emerged victorious in the first season, found a lasting partnership. Their televised journey ended with a proposal and transitioned into a life shared beyond the wild. The couple married in 2014 and have since welcomed two children.

Miles and Heather

Viewers were introduced to Miles and Heather in Love in the Wild season 2, who made the decision to carry on their relationship in real life following a number of romantic dates and challenges. Their relationship culminated in a marriage proposal in the season finale. Today, they are married and have expanded their family with the birth of their son.

Skip and Theresa

Skip and Theresa's relationship was a highlight of the show, with their chemistry apparent to viewers. However, the strength of their connection was tested by distance post-show, leading to their eventual separation. Skip has since made strides in real estate, while Theresa has found success in finance and personal happiness in a new marriage.

Derek and Jess

Derek and Jess's potential Love in The Wild love story was cut short by an injury, which saw Jess leaving the show to recover. They did not rekindle their romance off-screen.

Jess has since climbed the corporate ladder to a senior position at Spotify, while Derek has chosen to step away from the limelight, keeping his life after the show private.

Brandee Dillehay

Brandee's search for love on the show did not end in a lasting romantic relationship, but her life post-show is rich with personal achievements. She is now a registered nurse, married, and a mother, fulfilling her nurturing instinct in both her professional and personal life.

Benjamin "Ben" Hooker

Ben's journey on Love in The Wild was memorable, but he chose to retreat from the public eye after the show. He has since returned to South Carolina, where he leads a life away from the cameras, with no further details available on his current endeavors.

Erica Scherle

Erica's experience on the Love in The Wild was marked by her competitive spirit and quest for connection. Today, she has channeled her drive into a career in real estate management. Her social media presence reflects a balanced life of professional success and personal joys, including the companionship of her French bulldog, Winston.

Steele Dewald

Steele, known on the show for his athletic prowess and calm demeanor, has continued to excel in his professional life as a golfer. He also owns a real estate agency in Utah, showcasing his entrepreneurial skills. His personal updates, though infrequent, hint at a contented life post-show.

Jared Ines

Jared Ines, an MBA student from Los Angeles, California, also participated in the Love in The Wild 's unique blend of dating and adventure. Despite the potential for romance, Jared's journey on the show ended early. Jared has maintained a low profile since his time on the show, and details about his current life and career are not publicly known.

Jason Jackson

Jason Jackson left the show without finding his match. Despite the setback, Jason remained hopeful about finding love, albeit one that concluded with him returning to his life in San Francisco and his beloved plant, Bubba. His current status since the show remains private, with no further details about his personal or professional life being publicly disclosed.

Dawn Christjaener

Dawn Christjaener's early exit from Love in The Wild did not deter her from pursuing a successful career. She is believed to be working as a Human Resources Director for Crisis Preparation and Recovery in Phoenix, Arizona, contributing to mental health and crisis management.

Jessica Soares

Jessica Soares left the Love in The Wild with a newfound fan base and a brief venture into fashion blogging. While her time on the show was marked by her vibrant personality and style, she has since chosen to step away from the public eye. Her life after the show remains largely private, with social media offering only a glimpse into her world.

Adam Rose

Adam Rose's experience on Love in The Wild was brief and did not result in a lasting match. Post-show, he has kept his personal life under wraps, with no public social media profiles or updates to chart his journey since the show ended.

Kym Nguyen

Kym Nguyen, initially paired with Derek, has embraced her passion for beauty and lifestyle beyond the Love in The Wild. She has established herself as a hairstylist and shares her expertise through her YouTube channel, though she keeps a low profile and shares content selectively.

Vanessa Guerrero

Vanessa Guerrero has successfully juggled multiple roles since her appearance on the Love in The Wild. Her professional life is a blend of law, real estate development, and entrepreneurship. On the personal front, she is a mother of three, balancing her demanding career with family life.

Peter Paris

Peter Paris, a surf camp owner from Venice, California, was known for his laid-back attitude and love for adventure on Love in The Wild. After a strategic misstep involving a partnership agreement that backfired, Peter was eliminated from the show. His post-show life has been kept private, with no significant updates on his personal or professional life since his appearance on the series.

In the years since Love in The Wild ended, the lives of its contestants have unfolded in various ways. For some, the show was a catalyst for lasting love and family. For others, it was a chapter in a larger journey of personal and professional growth.