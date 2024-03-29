Lovers & Liars trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

On February 15, 2024, it was disclosed via a CW press release that the spinoff series for FBoy Island, Lovers & Liars will air on April 11, 2024. FBoy Island first premiered on July 21, 2021. The CW dating show garnered praise for its unique format and captivating drama throughout three seasons.

Lovers & Liars follows a similar format to FBoy Island, with a twist. According to Rotten Tomatoes, season 1 synopsis for the former show reads:

"Three men on a tropical island are joined by 24 women for a chance to fall in love and win $100,000; however, only half of the women are looking for love, the other half are just there to deceive the men and win the cold hard cash."

Alongside the announcement for Lovers & Liars season 1, FBoy Island season 3 was renewed. Back in December 2023, the dating show was canceled by STX Entertainment until CW picked it up.

3 main highlights from the Lovers & Liars teaser

Lovers & Liars teaser was released on The CW Network's YouTube channel on Friday, March 15, 2024. The teaser description revealed the premiere date as April 11, 2024, it stated:

"Everyone is entitled to an identity crisis. New name. Same everything else. #LoversAndLiars premieres April 11 on The CW."

A New Name

Previously the FBoy Island spinoff Lovers & Liars was titled FGirl Island until CW decided to rebrand the show in February 2024. This official announcement was made on Next Star Media Group Inc.'s website. It also mentioned the timings for the premiere episode alongside a sneak peek that will be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, it stated:

"A special sneak peek at the premiere of The CW’s dating competition series LOVERS AND LIARS, a spinoff of “FBoy Island” where three single men on a tropical island must determine which 24 women are there for love or cash, will air on Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT)."

Nikki Glaser as the host

In the Lovers & Liars teaser, Nikki Glaser is seen wearing a pink dress near the beach. She introduced viewers to the new "FBoy Island sequel" and its new name. Nikki said:

"Welcome to the sequel to FBoy Island, one might think his show is called FGirl Island, but it's not. I'd watch it if I were you, it's real good."

Nikki Glaser's appearance on the show as a host was confirmed in the press release. Elan Gale, The Bachelor founder has produced this spinoff series. Nikki Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as the executive producers of season 1.

Show Format

The main theme of the show is to find true love. In a series of episodes, three men on a secluded island will guess which 24 women are in for love or are competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

Each contestant's loyalty will be tested, through different tasks and challenges. Viewers will witness different tactics and strategies followed in the game.

To get familiarized with the show concept, viewers can stream the previous seasons of FBoy Island on the CW network for people living in the US. For UK residents BBC iPlayer is a great streaming platform, for Canadians, Crave is a good alternative as well. Australian viewers can log into their Binge accounts.

Don't forget to stream Lovers & Liars on CW at 9 PM ET on April 11, 2024.