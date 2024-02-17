Lovers and Liars: Everything we know so far

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, CW's press release revealed that they will be rebranding the FBoy Island spinoff series called FGirl Island as Lovers and Liars.

Since its premiere on July 29, 2021, the CW dating show FBoy Island has been the talk of the town. For the past three seasons, the reality TV series has achieved immense recognition and success.

The show plot focuses on three women who have to identify whether the 24 male candidates are searching for love or competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

FBoy Island synopsis on IMDb reads as follows:

"Three women on a tropical island are joined by 24 men, where half of them are self-proclaimed "nice guys" and the other half "F-boys." Whom will the women choose and will they find real love?"

Following a similar format, F Girl Island, a spinoff series was announced in March 2023 after FBoy Island season 3 was renewed. In December 2022, the dating show was canceled as STX Entertainment had no intentions of resuming a new season, that was until CW picked up the show.

The upcoming show Lovers and Liars is set to premiere on April 11, 2024, at 9 pm ET on CW, alongside a sneak peek on April 1, 2024.

CW rebrands FBoy Island spinoff, FGirl Island as Lovers and Liars

According to a CW press release published on February 15, 2024, on the official website of Nexstar Media Group Inc., new shows such as Police 24/7, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Hostage Rescue, and Lovers and Liars will premiere in early April 2024.

It further states that a sneak peek for the show will be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, between 9 to 10 PM ET, and the first episode of the dating show will air on Thursday, April 11 at 9 PM ET.

"Following the season premiere of ALL AMERICAN, a special sneak peek at the premiere of The CW’s dating competition series LOVERS AND LIARS, a spinoff of “FBoy Island” where three single men on a tropical island must determine which 24 women are there for love or cash, will air on Monday, April 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT)."

The press release further stated:

"LOVERS AND LIARS will then move to its regular day and time on Thursday, April 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT)."

Lovers and Liars producer Elan Gale is also the founder of the popular reality TV series franchise, The Bachelor. It is confirmed that the executive producer Nikki Glaser will be returning as the host for the upcoming spinoff. Moreover, Nikki Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith are also serving as executive producers.

Lovers and Liars, which was previously produced by STX television, will now be aired as a CW show and will be directed by Michael Shea. In June 2023, the CW reality chief Heather Olander shared the reason behind the rebrand, during an interview with Deadline. She said:

“We will make interesting deals … that are cost-effective. Part of that was by greenlighting two seasons at once, which then can be shot at once. It just made the cost per episode much more financially interesting for us and feasible for us.”

Even though CW has not announced the cast list yet, fans have high hopes that they will disclose the names of Lovers and Liars contestants soon. As of now, there are no speculations regarding the three male contestants or the 24 competing women candidates.