FBoy Island season 3: What to Expect

A brand new season of FBoy Island will premiere on October 12 on CW. Starting with the premiere, new episodes of the show will air every Thursday. Nikki Glaser will host this season. In addition to being a stand-up comedian and actress, Nikki is also a podcaster and radio host.

Furthermore, according to the synopsis of season 3 of the show, the following information is mentioned:

"Follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they're joined by 26 men — 13 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed "Fboys," there to compete for cold, hard cash."

Each male contestant will compete for one of the three women's hearts who are here to find their soul mate in this season of the show, FBoy Island. Among these 26 men, some are "nice guys" and some are "Fboys." Now the question is whether these three women will find their partner on the show in the upcoming season or not.

Season 3 of FBoy Island's main cast

CW's Unscripted Content head, Heather Olander, provided some insight into what fans can expect from season 3 of the show, FBoy Island. According to her:

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match. I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again.”

Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace will be seen exploring love and connection in this upcoming season.

In addition to these three women, the male cast members set to appear in season 3 include Bryce, Christian, Connor, Curtis "CJ", Deonte "Marquies", Dio, Elijah, Elisha, Evander, Ian, Jared, Jonathan, Keith, Kris, Marco, Nyk, Pierce, Shaun, Steven, Tanner, and Vince.

Nikki Glaser- Host and Executive Producer of FBoy Island season 3

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, Nikki has appeared on shows such as, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Punching the Clown, It's On with Alexa Chung, Awkward. After Show. You're Welcome., Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, VH1 Top 20 Video Countdown, Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, and many more.

Earlier this year, she announced on her social media account that she would be hosting the upcoming season of FBoy Island:

"Your favorite show (after Succession) is coming back. Also, we’re doing FGIRL ISLAND! I’m the luckiest little reality show host in the world.”

Additionally, Nikki Glaser, who is also the executive producer, shared the following:

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

Keep an eye out on October 12, 2023, for the premiere of season 3 of FBoy Island on CW.