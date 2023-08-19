FBoy Island season 3: Meet the leading cast members

A brand new season of FBoy Island is all set to arrive on television, featuring three women exploring love in a beautiful villa alongside 26 men. Among this group of 26 men, some are "Fboys," while others are genuine and nice, according to them.

According to US Weekly, CW's Unscripted Content head, Heather Olander, shared the following regarding the upcoming season of FBoy Island back in May 2023:

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match. I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again.”

In addition, she mentioned:

“I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show.”

Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace are three women to feature in the upcoming season. The show's third season will premiere on CW on October 23, 2023.

A look at the cast of FBoy Island season 3

1) Katie Thurston

The upcoming season of FBoy Island will feature 32-year-old Katie Lane Thurston from Lynnwood, Washington, who will be exploring love and making connections. She connected with Matt James during season 25 of The Bachelor, but their connection wasn't particularly strong, which led to her elimination in week 6. Her appearance in The Bachelorette season 15 is also well-known to fans.

She previously worked as a bank marketing manager in Renton, Washington, apart from her career in reality television. According to Katie's interview with Entertainment Weekly, season 3 of the show will feature the following:

"The show is full of so many surprises and shocks and twists and turns and you're just like, 'What did I just sign up for?'"

2) Hali Okeowo

Hali Okeowo, who is currently 28 years old, graduated from Penn State University in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Currently, she works for companies such as Creative Faces Model Development Agency, STATE Management, and Modeling & Television Entertainment.

She has more than 6k followers on Instagram and enjoys traveling to unique destinations. As for the upcoming season of the show, Hali shared the following with Entertainment Weekly:

"There will definitely be some blasts from the past (seasons) this season that come in and shake things up! Using only one word, I'd say this season is shocking!"

3) Daniella Grace

Grace, 33, graduated from Bellevue College in 2013 with an Associate of Arts and Sciences - AAS and then went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Los Angeles. As per her LinkedIn profile, she is a singer, writer, actor, and producer.

Additionally, she owns a brand called Aniki Collection. She works as a model for Fifth Models and Wilhelmina Models. Regarding FBoy Island season 3, Grace mentioned the following according to Entertainment Weekly:

"This season is going to be one you won't forget!"

In addition to this, the third season of FBoy Island will feature single men such as Bryce, Christian, Connor, Curtis "CJ", Deonte "Marquies", Dio, Elijah, Elisha, Evander, Ian, Jared, Jonathan, Keith, Kris, Marco, Nyk, Pierce, Shaun, Steven, Tanner, and Vince.

Tune into CW on October 23 to catch the latest season of FBoy Island.