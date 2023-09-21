FBoy Island season 3: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

FBoy Island will return with a fresh new season on October 16, 2023, with its quick-witted host, Nikki Glaser. Several sneak peeks have been dropped, and they promise she won't let any of the men have an easy ride. Taking center stage this season are the leading ladies Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace. With $100,000 as dangling bait and their mysterious motives, the competition will surely get wild.

FBoy Island showcases three single women in pursuit of finding real love among 26 eligible bachelors. Half the group is termed "fboys," and the others are "nice guys," and the goal for the women is to categorize them accurately and judge if they're in it for a relationship or money.

Where and when to watch FBoy Island season 3

Three single ladies put their hands up to find long-term partners at FBoy Island. On a mission to win them over are 26 stunning men. They're set to bring the heat to a fresh, tropical paradise, and The CW network on October 16 or 17, depending on the viewer's timezone. It will stream weekly on Mondays.

Here are the release date and air time for FBoy Island season 3:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Tuesday, October 17

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, October 16

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, October 16

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, October 16

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, October 16

Alaskan Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, October 16

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Monday, October 16

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, October 17

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Tuesday, October 17

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5.30 am, Tuesday, October 17

Korean Standard Time and Japanese Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, October 17

Host, cast, and what to expect from FBoy Island season 3

With no official trailer drop, little sneak peeks hint at what's to come in FBoy Island. While the network has been incredibly secretive about the smaller details of season 3, there's so much to know before the bingeing begins.

How it works and what's at stake

FBoy Island brings singles onto an island to compete for the ultimate victory. The grand prize of $100,000, of course, depends on the contestant's role in the show.

The three leading ladies of the season, Katie, Hali, and Daniella, will be pursued by 26 single men. They will include 13 "nice guys" looking for companionship and 13 "fboys" gunning for money. The men are categorized into these groups before their arrival.

Which set the FBoy Island men belong to will remain a secret for the other players and the audience. Following the format of its earlier seasons, this will only be revealed upon the contestant's elimination.

The evicted "nice guys" then enjoy a luxurious vacation in a new house called the Nice Guys Grotto, while the "fboys" who don't get chosen get sent to a camp called Limbro for self-improvement.

The women will be tasked with working together to identify and eliminate the fboys and end up with a nice guy at the end of the competition. While it's not impossible that a bad boy could win them over, it could be detrimental to their end goal.

If the FBoy Island women choose a nice guy at the end, the prize fund of $100,000 gets evenly split between the pair. However, if they decide to couple up with an fboy, he bags all the cash. In a case like this, the fboy would then be given the opportunity to either keep the money for himself or share it with the lady who picked him.

FBoy Island season 3 promises to be filled with romance, sneaky tactics, and mystery.

The hilarious host

Comedian Nikki Glaser, returns to FBoy Island to host yet another season of what she calls her "favorite reality TV show." Along with her countless comedy specials over the years, she's also featured in several films and television shows, including Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty.

A big fan of the reality genre herself, she was thrilled to learn about the show's renewal. In a May 2023 statement alongside Heather Olander, the CW head of unscripted programming, Nikki said:

"I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show."

The leading ladies

1) Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston is a recognizable face for reality TV fans. No stranger to dating shows, Katie appeared as the main cast in season 17 of The Bachelorette and as a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor. Before her stints within the Bachelor Nation, she was the marketing manager for a bank.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Katie shared some hints on what's to come.

"The show is full of so many surprises and shocks and twists and turns and you're just like 'What did I just sign up for?'"

2) Hali Okeowo

Set to make her television debut, Hali Okeowo is a graduate with a Broadcast Journalism degree and currently works as a professional model at STATE Management. She has amassed over 6,000 followers on Instagram and posts well-produced photoshoot pictures frequently.

She left the FBoy Island audience in suspense, eager for October 16 to arrive, when she told EW:

"There will definitely be some blasts from the past this season that come in and shake things up! Using only one word, I'd say this season is shocking!"

3) Daniella Grace

In the same exclusive with EW, Daniella Grace suggested that her appearance could be the result of a lost "bet." Daniella is an entrepreneur spearheading her brand, Aniki Collection. FBoy Island's Daniella is also a model, vocalist, producer, and actor. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, she expressed her excitement about making her reality TV entrance.

"This season is going to be one you won't forget," she said.

The fiery men

The pool of men vying for the love of these FBoy Island women comes from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. The 26 men have been secretly split into "fboys" and "nice guys."

Take a look at them:

Owner of a consulting firm, Bryce B

Teacher Christian L

DJ and healthcare consultant Connor F

Basketballer Curtis "CJ" W

Fitness trainer Deonte "Marquies" P

Dancer Dio P

Elijah and Elisha D, co-owners of a trucking company

Personal trainer Evander C

Branding agent Ian M

Model and entrepreneur Jared A

Creative director for fashion Jonathan T

Opera singer Keith M

Sales representative Kris T

Comedian Marco D

Closing off the list are singer-songwriter Nyk R, yoga instructor Pierce W, personal trainer Shaun P, financial officer Steven C, cyber security worker Tanner G, and lawyer Vince X.

The roller-coaster is ready to launch in less than a month, with FBoy Island season 3 premiering on October 16 at 8 pm ET on CW.