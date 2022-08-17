FBoy Island: Couples who are still together and those who have split

Season 2 of FBoy Island, which wrapped up last year, became an eye-opener for many women when it came to dating. The show put FBoys and nice boys together in a resort to see if three girls could choose their love among them. However, the FBoys only had their eyes on winning the cash prize, which was expected to be divided between the ultimate couple.

Moreover, viewers saw how many girls were lucky enough to find a worthy guy. It has been a year since then, and we must look at whether any of these couples are together or have chosen to go their own ways.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash."

It further adds:

"The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

The relationship status of FBoy Island Season 2 couples explored

1) Louise Barnard and Mercedes Knox

Louise Barnard and Mercedes Knox from FBoy Island season 2 (Image via HBOMax)

In season 2, Louise chose Mercedes, who, even though he belonged to the FBoy pack, showed unprecedented change as he wanted to be with her. Mercedes revealed to Louise his FBoy nature, and the honesty won Louise's heart. The two got together by the end of the show, and upon receiving the $100,000 cash prize, they split it between themselves.

However, later they decided to take a break from their relationship and concentrate on their lives individually. In fact, in an August 2022 interview with Today, Louise stated:

"We're very close and it's kind of up in the air right now."

2) Mia Emani Jones and Peter Park

Mia Emani Jones and Peter Park (Image via HBOMax)

After being in a love triangle with Peter Park and Danny Louisa, Mia finally chooses Peter on the show. The self-proclaimed FBoy split the money with Emani after the show. However, by August 2022, the couple called it quits, which was revealed by Mia to the press. Even after breaking up, they remained on good terms.

3) CJ Franco and Jarred Evans

CJ Franco and Jarred Evans (Image via HBOMax)

Another couple that is not together is that of CJ Franco and Jarred Evans. Fans were shocked to see CJ walking away from the show with Jarred because she initially had chemistry with Casey Johnson.

However, Franco and Evans parted ways immediately after walking away from the show.

4) Nakia Renee and Jared Motley

Nakia Renee and Jared Motley (Image via HBOMax)

Makeup artist Nakia split her prize money with FBoy Jared as she chose him at the end. What surprised viewers, however, was Jared's loyalty to Nakia. Although they did continue their relationship after the show, they eventually separated ways.

In a Reddit video posted in September 2021, Nakia stated:

"Things didn’t work out between him and I. We’re kind of going in two different directions as far as like what we want."

FBoy Island season 3 is believed to return to HBOMax soon. However, the makers of the show have not commented on it officially.

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative. The series concept was created by Elan Gale, the executive producer for TheYearOfElan Productions, alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Nikki Glaser, and showrunner Sam Dean.

