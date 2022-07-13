When will FBOY Island Season 2 episodes air on HBO Max? Schedule explored

HBO Max is bringing back its hit reality series FBOY Island for season 2. The new season will feature 26 men, out of which 13 men are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" who are looking for love, and the other 13 are self-proclaimed "FBoys" competing for cold, hard cash of $100,000 on the show.

The second season will premiere on July 14, 2022, and end on August 4. It will follow the journey of three new women — Louise Barnard, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Mia Emani Jones — who moved to a tropical paradise in the name of love and game. The show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser.

FBOY Island season 2 will drop on HBO Max in 4 installations

The first three episodes of FBoy Island's new season, out of 10 total, will air on Thursday. Post that, a few new episodes will be released every Thursday over the course of four weeks.The complete schedule of the show is as follows:

Episode 1, 2 and 3: July 14

Episode 4, 5 and 6: July 21

Episode 7 and 8: July 28

Episode 9 and 10 (finale): August 4

The trailer of season 2 introduces viewers to the three leading ladies, namely a 26-year-old dental student from Tampa, Mia Emani Jones; a 25-year-old model from Michigan, Louise Barnard; and a 29-year-old account executive from New York, Tamaris Sepulveda.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of 26 men who have joined the show to either fall in love or pretend to be in love for the cash prize of $100,000. Essentially, some contestants are on the show for all the wrong reasons.

The new season promises to be a lot crazier than season 1 with interesting twists and turns along with plenty of drama.

About FBOY Island Season 2

FBoy basically stands for f*ck boy, someone who just fools around and isn’t interested in commitment or any serious relationship. The “completely unscripted" reality show is on based on this concept. Speaking about the show, former star Sarah Emig told E!:

“In real life, you don't get all these completely eligible bachelors. You'll get some FBoys, you'll get some nice guys, and you have to figure out who is who, so I think it was a really interesting take on the modern dating scene."

The show has been filmed in Cabo San Lucasin amid warm weather and gorgeous beaches. The official synopsis of the dating show reads:

“By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? The new season will see the return of some familiar faces and a bombshell twist that changes everything.”

Hop on to HBO Max on Thursday, June 14, to catch the first three episodes of FBoy Island. Viewers can opt for ad-free subscriptions to HBO Max at $14.99 a month or can pay $9.99 per month for the service with advertisements.

