FBOY Island Season 2 cast list: Who stars in HBO Max's reality show?

Season 2 of FBOY Island is all set to drop on HBO Max, with the first three episodes of the dating show releasing on July 14. The new season will be a lot crazier than season 1 and will also have game-changing twists and turns.

With three women and 26 men, the new season will see Nikki Glaser returning as host. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Season two of FBOY ISLAND follows three new women, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda, who move to a tropical paradise where they're joined by 26 men - 13 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash.”

Cast list of FBOY Island season 2

The new season of FBOY Island features 26 men and 3 new women who are hoping to find love on the show. While half of the men are on the reality dating show to fall in love, the other half are just here to win a $100,000 cash prize. Who's who? Well, no one knows.

The women

Louise Barnard, 25-year-old model from Onekama, Michigan

Tamaris Sepulveda, 29-year-old account executive from New York, New York

Mia Emani Jones, 26-year-old dental student from Tampa

The men

Carlos Lopez, 30

Danny Louisa, 31

Dewayne Rogers, 26

Ilon Hao, 30

JaBriane Ross, 28

Jared Seay, 25

A.C. Long, 28

Asanté Tait, 27

Benedict Polizzi, 31

Braydon Elgar, 22

Lukasz Yoder, 21

Mercedes Knox, 25

Michael Dakessian, 27

Nick Priola, 26

Nick Warfield, 28

Niko Pilalis, 29

Nikolay Pranchenko, 29

Noam Atzil, 27

Tom Carnifax, 24

Zachary Wambold, 25

Jeremy Edberg, 33

John MgBemena, 28

Kian Lewis, 27

Kyland Hewett-Newbill, 24

Standup comedian Nikki Glaser returns as a host on season 2. Speaking about her return, she told Variety in 2021:

“I couldn't be happier about returning to FBOY Island for Season 2. The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 fboys on planet earth."

About the HBO Max show FBOY Island

Season 1 of FBOY Island series was HBO Max’s biggest launch for a reality show since the streamer debuted in Spring 2020. The new season of the show was shot in the Cayman Islands with the entire cast in early 2022 while the sophomore edition was filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Many scenes of season 2 have been filmed in the main FBOY Island house. The main house is the place where all men live till the time they are part of the competition.

The show was also filmed in "Limbro," and “Nice Guy Grotto," a place where the eliminated FBoys and good guys, respectively, spend their time after being eliminated.

Elan Gale of The Bachelor franchise is the creator of the show, while Sam Dean and Bill Dixon serve as co-showrunners.

Stream the first three episodes of FBOY Island on HBO Max on July 14. The next three episodes will then air on July 21, two episodes on July 28, and the final two episodes on August 4.

