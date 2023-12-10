How old is Hali Okeowo? Meet FBoy Island season 3 cast member

FBoy Island closed off its third season with the ladies making their final decisions, in an attempt to sus out the FBoys from the remaining contestants. One of the leads, Hali Okeowo gained significant attention from her stint on the show. Audiences closely monitored her romantic developments and, until the very end, her choices were the topic of discussion. Since the wrapping of this installment, fans have grown ever so curious to learn about the real life of this starlet.

Spoiler Warning: This article discusses events from the finale episode.

Hali Okeowo is a 28-year-old African-American hailing from Brooklyn, New York. She works as a professional model and has featured on several magazine covers, branded collaborations, and more. The journalism graduate also takes a keen interest in art and travel.

Mercedes was her final pick on FBoy Island, but she has revealed no information about whether they ever got romantically involved after. For us viewers, Hali is a single lady.

FBoy Island's lead Hali Okeowo is a 28-year-old model

FBoy Island aired its season finale on December 8 and the three women had to make their final picks, all hopeful that they've chosen a "Nice Guy" thus far. Hali had, without her knowledge, taken two FBoys to the final, owing to the connection they'd built with her. She ultimately picked Mercedes.

Fans have been eager to know more about the glamorous life of Hali and if she ever got with Mercedes, or perhaps someone else after the show. The FBoy Island lady has kept her Instagram profile public but her relationships very private. According to her social media, she is still single.

Hali Okeowo was born on June 1, 1995, and is currently 28 years old. She's lived the majority of her life in Brooklyn, New York. She was exposed to arts and culture at a very young age, which solidified her own professional ambitions.

In 2017, she earned her graduation degree in journalism from Penn State University. However, she didn't wait till the completion of her education before jumping into her now-hugely successful modeling career.

In 2007, Hali took on a role in collaboration with the "Creative Faces Model Development Agency," where she was exposed to the world of entertainment, luxury fashion, and "editorial shoots."

She learned quickly on the job and soon became a sought-after model in the industry, tied up with State Management (an agency). FBoy Island's Hali is still represented by them.

This partnership brought her several opportunities and she even found some herself. Collaborating with global brands including Cover Girl, Dark & Beautiful, Pink Coat, and Schwarzkopf, also made her more confident and comfortable in front of the camera. This came shining through when she was invited to the Jimmy Fallon Show with Big Sean.

Another interesting project she took up allowed her a glimpse into Indian culture. The FBoy Island model tied up with SEEMA for a "Diwali campaign." She expressed that the shoot made her curious about "Indian culture" and that she "felt like" the "beautiful" women from the Indian film industry.

Among her many accomplishments, she's also been featured on author Alyssa Cole's book cover for How To Catch A Queen.

FBoy Island has run for three seasons, with every installment getting more fiery, sizzling, and dramatic. The ladies' choices this time around may not have been as accurate, but the show's depiction of their beautiful camaraderie definitely was.