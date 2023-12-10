FBoy Island season 3 finale: Whom did the leading ladies pick?

FBoy Island was renewed after two successful runs. In season 3, the ladies were tasked yet again with weeding out the FBoys so they could build meaningful connections with the Nice Guys.

The show closed the curtains for the final season on December 8, 2023. Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace completed several challenges, eliminating one suitor at a time. The finale whittled down the competition to two romantics for each lead, and major decisions were made.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of FBoy Island.

This year, all three couples won! The men picked by the leading ladies all chose to split their prize fund in half, sharing the wealth with their connections from the show. The pairs by the end of the finale were Katie and Vince, Daniella and Christian, and Hali and Mercedes.

FBoy Island season finale: A big W for the ladies

The latest installment of the popular dating show FBoy Island premiered on October 16 and ended on December 8. The premise of the series was that the three women would have to use their deductive skills to identify which 12 men were FBoys and which ones were Nice Guys.

The Nice Guys were brought in to build lasting relationships with the women, whereas the FBoys were only there for the money.

If the women picked right, the $100,000 prize would be split between them and their partners. However, if they chose incorrectly, the FBoy would win the money and also have a choice of whether or not they would like to share it.

The FBoy Island finale presented the women with their last two men to choose from. They were taken on intimate dates where the contestants in question gave their best attempts to persuade the ladies why they deserved to be chosen.

While the dates went swimmingly, the ultimate decision was looming over their heads.

Katie's suitors included Benedict and Vince. Benedict had appeared as a Nice Guy in season 2 but came back as an FBoy this time around. Vince, on the other hand, was already claiming to be "in love" with the FBoy Island lead.

Hali's final two were Mercedes and EJ. Based on their behaviors, audiences gathered that they were both FBoys, leaving it up to Hali to choose the better FBoy of the two. Mercedes was also the winner of season 2 with Louise, where he split the money and became a self-proclaimed "reformed FBoy."

Finally, Daniella was tasked with choosing between Christian and Jared, the FBoy in brilliant disguise. Jared had successfully managed to not only fool Daniella until that point but also trick the other men in the competition.

By the end, it was time for the FBoy Island leads to pick their men. The six men had "locked in" their decision of what they would do with the money if they won.

Katie chose Nice Guy, Vince, Hali went with "Reformed FBoy" Mercedes, and Daniella paired up with Nice Guy Christian. Luckily for Katie and Daniella, they'd chosen correctly, meaning the money would be split.

Since there were eventually only two FBoys left, Hali made her choice of one of them. Meanwhile, similar to the previous season, Mercedes also opted to divide the cash prize.

Daniella's connection, Jared, was the only one who'd chosen to keep the prize fund to himself. When this was revealed, disappointment surfaced, and Daniella couldn't believe she'd been lied to by him throughout the game.

It meant that, for the first time in the history of the franchise, all the final couples won and walked away with attractive sums of money.

FBoy Island season 3 had its share of drama, romance, and intensity. After many dates and just as many eliminations, all the women chose well and made it out with money and strong connections.