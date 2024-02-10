Made in Italy: Everything you should know before you watch the Netflix comedy-drama

Made in Italy is one of Liam Neeson's most underrated pieces of work, so people are only catching up to the movie now. The film was released in 2020, during peak COVID in the United States. So, it naturally bombed at the box office due to pandemic protocols. But it fared well on other platforms such as AppleTV and iTunes Store, where it became one of the most rented movies ever.

The movie tells the story of an estranged father-son duo who finally find their way back to one another. It stars Liam Neeson, who plays Robert Foster, in the lead. His real-life son Micheál Richardson plays Jack Foster, Robert's son.

The movie was recently added to Netflix and has been the talk of the town ever since. It has garnered widespread criticism from critics as well as audiences.

Disclaimer: The following article consists of spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Where can you watch Made in Italy?

You can Made in Italy on Netflix, in selective regions (Image via Unsplash)

Netflix recently added Made in Italy to their streaming platform. Since its release, the movie has been a hot topic of discussion. Many learned about the movie's existence after this. The reason behind this is the movie's quiet release during the pandemic, which resulted in the film going unnoticed. However, with Netflix taking over the movie now, it is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Unfortunately, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix only in selective regions. In areas where the movie is not available, people can use a VPN to access it. Other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV have movies in selected regions. So, if you belong to one of those regions, you watch it on these platforms.

Who stars in Made in Italy?

Liam Neeson plays the lead in the movie (Image via Getty)

Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson in the lead. He plays Robert Foster, who is a painter by profession. However, following a personal tragedy, he no longer paints with the same vigor.

Liam's son Micheál Richardson stars as Robert's son Jack Foster. He is also a painter by profession but is on the verge of losing out on his dreams, much like his father, owing to a personal tragedy.

What is the story of Made in Italy?

Made in Italy tells the story of a father-son duo, Robert Foster and Jack Foster. It tells how personal losses can severe the tightest of bonds. It also describes how sometimes a crisis can bring two people closer.

In the movie, Jack, who is separating from his wife, is keen on buying his art studio from his soon-to-be ex-wife. To pay off the money for the same, he decides to sell off his family villa in Italy. But for that, he must contact his father, with whom he no longer shares a good bond.

It all started when Robert lost his wife, and Jack lost his mother. A period that could have been a bonding period for the two ended up severing their relationship as they gradually grew apart. But with Jack reaching out to his father for help, the two reckon on a journey of bonding and self-discovery while they heal through their past wounds together.

If you are looking for a light-hearted comedy-drama film for the season, Made in Italy can be a good one-time watch.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE