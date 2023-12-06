Why is the Liam Neeson Hallow collab controversial? Actor's religion explored as app comes under fire 

Liam Neeson's collaboration with the Catholic prayer app, Hallow recently became the talk of the town. This came after netizens pointed out the actor's alleged pro-abortion ideology, as he was reportedly one of the most prominent figures who advocated for abortion to be legalized in Ireland. While Liam Neeson is a catholic, many people are now raising their voices against this collaboration.

The actor collaborated with Hallow to narrate a series of Advent reflections on the app, where he will read 22 meditations, all inspired by C.S. Lewis. However, many people expressed their concern and disappointment with Hallow, after which, the app defended their decision to collaborate with Liam Neeson.

Expand Tweet

Hallow's CEO Alex Jones released a statement that read:

“We’ve received a lot of feedback over the last few days on the Advent challenge, with many folks really excited and many, understandably, upset, hurt, or confused. Many have asked questions about Hallow’s stance on issues of Church teaching.”

He then continued by saying that Hallow stands by the Catholic teachings and said:

“I want to start by saying that Hallow stands proudly and unequivocally in support of all Catholic Church teachings, especially the pro-life stance of the Church and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ affirmation of the end of abortion as the preeminent priority. It is a heartbreakingly important issue that we as an organization, and I personally, take very seriously."

Expand Tweet

Hallow is a Catholic app that has partnered with many celebrities like Jim Caviezel, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, and Jonathan Roumie, in the past. They recently joined hands with Liam Neeson, who is known for his work in several films including Schindler's List, The Phantom Menace, Batman Begins, and more.

"It's disappointing to see the amazing company they've built embroiled in this scandal": Hallow app under fire after collab with Liam Neeson

As the news about the Hallow app collaborating with Liam Neeson spread on social media, netizens were taken aback. Many of them highlighted how the actor has allegedly been a pro-abortion activist and has fought for abortion to be legalized in Ireland.

In 2018, he wrote in the Irish Independent:

"I have witnessed Ireland becoming a nation that leads the world on social issues yet we still treat women as second-class citizens by taking away the basic right to make choices about their own bodies and if and when to have children."

He added:

"I can understand why some men in Ireland might feel that this is a women's issue and they should stay out of it. But this is a moment when men in Ireland must stand with the women in their lives by actively participating."

Many social media users criticized the app for collaborating with the actor and highlighted how Liam's ideology about abortion conflicts with Catholic teachings. Several individuals took to the comments section of @LilaGraceRose's tweet and expressed their views on the situation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Individuals also reacted to the same on Reddit as they responded to @u/kpapenbe's post.

Social media users criticized Hallow as they collaborated with the actor. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users criticized Hallow as they collaborated with the actor. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users criticized Hallow as they collaborated with the actor. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users criticized Hallow as they collaborated with the actor. (Image via Reddit)

While Hallow has shared their statement on the controversy, Liam Neeson is yet to address the matter.