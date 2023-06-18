Make Me Believe on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Netflix's upcoming Turkish romantic drama film, titled Make Me Believe, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie focuses on a young man and woman, whose grandmothers trick them into a meet-cute, following which, they end up falling in love.

The film stars Ayça Ayşin Turan and Ekin Koç in the lead roles, alongside numerous others essaying crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Evren Karabiyik and Murat Saraçoglu and written by Selen Bagci.

Netflix's Make Me Believe tells a nostalgic tale of love and childhood friendship

The official trailer for Make Me Believe was released by Netflix on June 2, 2023, and it briefly depicts a number of heartwarming moments involving the lead couple. The trailer opens with the two characters worried about their grandmothers.

However, it's later revealed in the trailer that their grandmothers seem to have tricked them into meeting. They ultimately learn that they were childhood friends, and soon, romance blossoms between the two. Despite this, the journey ahead isn't as rosy as they thought it'd be, as they're forced to deal with a number of issues from their past.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and nostalgic tone that fans of rom-coms would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also dropped the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grown-up grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles a childhood crush — and past quibbles. #MakeMeBelieve arrives on June 23, only on Netflix.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a charming and entertaining film that focuses on various fascinating themes like childhood friendship, romance, family, and more.

More details about the Make Me Believe cast

Make Me Believe features noted Turkish actress Ayça Ayşin Turan in one of the lead roles as Sahra. Sahra is a charming young woman who meets her childhood crush after many years, thanks to her grandmother. Her complicated relationship with her lover forms the core of the narrative, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the film.

Turan looks stunning in the rom-com's trailer as she perfectly embodies her character's inherent charm and enthusiastic nature with astonishing ease. Fans can look forward to a memorable performance from her in the film. Her other notable movie and TV acting credits include The Protector, Be My Sunshine, Meryem, and many more.

Appearing alongside Turn in another important role is actor Ekin Koç, who essays the character of Deniz, a charming and charismatic young man, who meets Sahra after several years. They soon find out that they were childhood friends and fall in love.

The lead actors' stunning onscreen chemistry further elevates the film to a different level altogether. Ekin is well-known for his performances in numerous other movies and TV shows like The Steppe, Champion, and What's Left of You, among many more. Other key cast members include Yildiz Kültür, Kemal Okan Özkan, Cagri Citanak, and many more.

Viewers can stream Make Me Believe on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes