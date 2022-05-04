Man known as Pro-life Spiderman climbs Salesforce Tower in San Francisco as viral video takes over the internet

The anti-choice activist, best known as the "pro-life Spiderman," was arrested after climbing a 1,070-ft-tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. The 22-year-old did so without any safety rope or harness. Law enforcement placed the man in custody after he climbed all 61 floors to reach the top of the roof.

The climb comes just a day after a draft opinion in Roe v. Wade was leaked. This case in Supreme Court legalized abortion in the United States back in 1973 and is probably going to be overturned.

Witnesses first spotted Maison DesChamps, or "pro-life Spiderman," climbing the Salesforce skyscraper at 9:21 AM on Tuesday. He managed to reach the top of the tower by 10:50 AM. Police were then alerted. He has since been cited for two misdemeanor charges, including trespassing and resisting a police investigation for not following police orders given to stop climbing.

Liz Kreutz @ABCLiz Here’s another video the Salesforce Tower climber posted while scaling the building - Here’s another video the Salesforce Tower climber posted while scaling the building - https://t.co/VanX42Q8jU

According to Deschamps’ official website, he is a rock climber. He also wanted to climb the tower to “put doctors behind bars” and raise at least a million dollars for charities advocating for pro-lifers.

Who is Maison DesChamps? The Pro-life spiderman who climbed the Salesforce building

The college student started rock climbing at the age of 16. He is now a finance major and studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Deschamps claims that he climbed the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas in 2021 to protest against covid mandates.

BNO News @BNONews Someone is trying to climb the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, one of the tallest buildings in the U.S., officials say Someone is trying to climb the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, one of the tallest buildings in the U.S., officials say https://t.co/76F7P4VpKt

When an ABC7 journalist asked him if he regretted climbing the Salesforce tower, he said:

“No... it was fun. I'd do it again.”

The college student climbed the entire tower while periodically stopping to use his phone to post content on social media. He had reportedly planned the climb for a month, using Google Maps to locate the building.

When asked if he was scared to climb the Salesforce building, he said:

“No...I cut my feet which means bringing your feet off the wall and I hung one off one hand to show off a little bit ya know? I wanted to post some videos so they would get out while I was in jail.”

scott budman @scottbudman #Breaking : The Salesforce Tower climber has reached the top safely and has been taken into custody. #Breaking: The Salesforce Tower climber has reached the top safely and has been taken into custody. https://t.co/vJfI502c3K

The anti-abortion activist wishes to raise one million dollars to support pro-life charities which will “save lives.” DesChamps said:

“These doctors are literally killing these babies on the table and leaving them out to die. We're not trying to yell at women who want to have an abortion, we don't want to blame them... we just want to let them know there are other options.”

According to his website, DesChamps is also trying to get obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Cesare Santangelo to jail for performing abortions.

