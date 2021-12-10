Marcus Lemonis net worth: Camping World CEO's fortune explored as he gives $18,000 checks to Christopher Columbus High School employees

On Thursday, December 9, Marcus Lemonis announced that he would be giving employees of Christopher Columbus High School $18,000 each. Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and host of CNBC’s The Profit, graduated from the private school in Miami, Florida, in 1991.

Following Marcus Lemonis’ return to his old high school after 30 years, the 48-year-old businessman addressed the entire school of almost 1600 people from their football field at 9.00 am.

He said,

“Today, I’ll be providing a $3.1 million tip to everybody who works here. You’ll be sharing it. Whether you’re a school teacher, whether you are in the maintenance department…every single employee will receive a check for $18,000.”

What exactly did Marcus Lemonis say about the teachers and employees of the school?

Marcus said,

“When we think about the people that make this school run, the people that make it tick, the people that take care of the grounds and the classrooms, that teach us, that take care of us, those to me are the most important service providers on the planet.”

He further added,

“It’s not a glamorous job; it’s not a high-paying job; it’s a job with a lot of stress.”

How much is Marcus Lemonis worth?

As per multiple publications, businessman and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis is worth around $500 million. After being adopted from an orphanage in Beirut, Lebanon, Marcus Lemonis attended Columbus High School until 1991.

Marcus Lemonis reportedly grew up in a family in the automotive business. His uncle, Anthony Abraham, owned two Chevrolet dealerships, where young Lemonis spent his days. Lee Iacocca, a former Ford Motors executive and Chrysler CEO, was reportedly a friend of his family, who also served as his mentor.

Around 1997, Lemonis worked for his uncle’s dealerships, which were later acquired by new management with him being promoted to several managerial positions. However, in the late 1990s, Iacocca asked Marcus Lemonis to help create an RV chain, for which he received support from the businessman.

From 2001 to 2003, the Lebanon native served as the CEO of Holiday RV Superstores Inc, the firm he created with Lee Iacocca. He stepped down to co-found his own firm, FreedomRoads, which merged with Camping World in 2006, putting Marcus Lemonis at the helm as CEO. The firm later merged with Good Sam Enterprises in 2011.

Two years later, Marcus Lemonis starred in CNBC’s The Profit, where he invested in small failing businesses with his own money. He also launched a spin-off of the show in 2017 called The Partner, where the Lebanese-born American entrepreneur looked for a business manager to help him with his investments in The Profit.

As per Deadline, Lemonis and Nancy Glass acquired the rights to the game show Let’s Make a Deal in August 2021.

