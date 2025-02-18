Marlon Wayans vs Soulja Boy: Who has the bigger net worth?

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans' beef has witnessed a new development after the latter released a diss track created by AI on February 17, 2025. The duo has had a beef since last month, and Marlon's lyrics of the aforementioned track were specifically addressing Soulja's drug issues:

"Soulja Boy's on crinack and meth/I can smell it on his breath. Yes, he's on that creth, it's crinack and meth/He'll suck on c*ck just for that rock/He look like Flavor Flav without the clock/He's the c**n that jumped over the moon."

Soulja and Marlon's dispute started when Wayans seemingly made fun of Soulja's performance at The Crypto Ball event last month. The comedian appeared for an interview on the radio station 101.1

The Wiz at the time where he was questioned about his opinion on the performances of Snoop Dogg and Nelly at the event.

However, Marlon started referring to Soulja Boy and said:

"I mean, Soulja Boy, he's been canceled. Nobody cares who Soulja Boy is. Soulja Boy better go and get that check. I don't think he's had hits in... He don't care."

While Soulja Boy has been a successful rapper, Marlon Wayans has gained recognition for his work in the world of acting and comedy.

Marlon can be considered the wealthier individual since his fortune is estimated to be almost $40 million compared to Soulja, whose wealth is around $5 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Marlon Wayans' wealth and earnings: Movies and television projects explored

The New York City native initially started his career as a comedian where his sketch comedy work became popular among the public. He started featuring in various comedy projects, including the first two installments of the Scary Movie franchise, starting in 2000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlon Wayans continued adding more successful films to his credits such as White Chicks and A Haunted House. He later showcased his skills in specials like Woke-ish, which aired on Netflix.

Apart from films, Marlon Wayans began expanding his career to television during the '90s. Although he played minor roles on the small screen for most of the time, he was seen as Marlon Williams for around four years in the sitcom, The Wayans Bros.

Before this, he appeared as a cast member in the sketch comedy show In Living Color.

Marlon Wayans even portrayed Lou in three episodes of the Peacock series, Bel-Air, and hosted a season of The Daily Show around two years ago. He has a few documentaries in his credits, including Tupac: Resurrection and Versus and Serena.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Marlon Wayans used to live in a house in California that was sold around nine years ago for $1.5 million and it has luxurious facilities, including a swimming pool and spa.

Soulja Boy has been the owner of multiple properties

Also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, he has purchased different houses throughout his career. Most of them are located in Los Angeles, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

However, the rapper has reportedly rented a lot of houses for many years and one of them is located in Northridge, California.

He later rented another property in Malibu followed by a penthouse in Hollywood for $6 million. He previously bought a house in Georgia for $330,000 in 2008.

Celebrity Net Worth also stated that he had reportedly purchased a private jet in 2011 alongside a Gulfstream G5, and paid almost $20 million to make some upgrades. His spokesperson later denied the rumors.

He later finalized a deal worth $400 million with World Poker Fund Holdings for the promotion of an online game titled CelebrityWorld.com.

Soulja has released 10 albums throughout his career, and his last album was Big Draco 3, which came out back in 2022.

