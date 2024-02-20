Married To The Game: Everything we know so far

Married To The Game, a prime video docu-series is set to release on Friday, February 23, 2024. According to the official trailer released on Jan 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video UK and IE's YouTube channel, the upcoming show will give insights into the lives of wives and girlfriends of Premier League footballers.

Players such as İlkay Gündoğan, Jorginho, James Tarkowski, Matt Turner, and Riyad Mahrez will make frequent appearances in the series. Married To The Game will give viewers in-depth details of the pros and cons of dating a celebrity footballer alongside what challenges the couples have to go through as they navigate family matters, fame, their professional careers, and intense moments.

Each episode focuses on the behind-scenes of glamorous events, career accomplishments, and the luxurious lifestyle of five WAGS, Sara Gündoğan, Taylor Ward, Cat Harding, Sam Tarkowski, and Ash Turner.

The Six-part Series Married To The Game will air on February 23, 2024, on Prime Video

Married To The Game trailer states, "behind every great footballer is an even greater woman." Viewers see a glimpse of the ups and downs each couple faces during summer and how they had to adjust to their lifestyle. The five wives and girlfriends for the upcoming series are seen juggling their careers and personal matters.

Here's a glimpse of the cast of the series:

Samantha Tarkowski

James Tarkowski's wife, Sam wants to put her personal training qualifications to use and help women feel comfortable in their bodies. Samantha struggled with body image issues and eating disorders. She plans on opening a gym and wants to set an example of being a strong woman for her daughter Ivy.

Sara Gundogan

Being a wife and mother, Sara plans on starting her modeling career once again. Previously she was a TV presenter on Itlay's popular TV channel and has also explored modeling before. Due to her versatile profession, Sara knows how to speak six languages fluently. She is married to Ilkay Gundogan, a former Manchester City captain, and they both share a son Kais.

Taylor Ward

Taylor belongs to a football family, her father Ashley Ward is a former footballer. Her mom Dawn Ward on the other hand is a star on the famous reality TV series The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Hence Married To The Game isn't the first time Taylor has appeared onscreen. Taylor is married to Al-Ahli's player Riyad Mahrez.

Cat Harding

One of the five WAGS, Cat Harding dreams of becoming a superstar one day, her passion for music and singing is very evident. Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and Cat are engaged, the two have a son Jax together. Apart from singing, Cat has also explored business ventures such as Cat Cavelli Curates, a styling company that she started alongside her best friend Harriet.

Ash Turner

Ash Turner used to be an NFL cheerleader. Now she is married to the goalkeeper for the USA National and Nottingham Forest team, Matt Turner. The two share two children, however, during Ash's second pregnancy, the couple faced multiple challenges with long-distance as they had moved to Britain from the United States.

To see more of what the lives of these star-studded football players are like, don't forget to stream Married To The Game this Friday on Amazon Prime Video with only a subscription fee of $14.99 per month.