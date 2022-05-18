Marshmello face reveal sends Twitter into a frenzy 

Marshmello might just have confirmed his real identity this time after several Twitter users praised a picture of him unmasked. Netizens are now storming social media expressing their adoration for the 29-year-old artist.

The musician's signature white mask is well-known globally. He started his career without revealing who he really was as he did not want to get swamped by fame or recognition. In 2017, the Alone creator tweeted that he simply wanted to “create something positive for people to connect with” without the added glamor of being a celebrity.

marshmello @marshmello I don't take my helmet off because I don't want or need fame. I'm genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with I don't take my helmet off because I don't want or need fame. I'm genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with

However, it seems like the artist was has changed his mind about completely hiding his real identity.

On Sunday, May 15, a fan tweeted a picture of the popular artist, whose real name as revealed earlier is Christopher Comstock, taken from Instagram. The tweet’s caption read that the DJ could “get it anytime any day anywhere im serious.”

arianators wildin @arianatorswildt marshmello can get it anytime any day anywhere im serious marshmello can get it anytime any day anywhere im serious https://t.co/cS49VuKTcc

The tweet racked up over 7,000 likes on the day it was posted. Marshmello himself was among the many netizens who reacted to the face reveal. The Twitter user who posted his picture later tweeted:

“Not my thirstya*s getting featured on popcrave.”

PopCrave confirms musician's identity (Image via PopCrave/Twitter)

The Twitter fan page added,

“Do yall think he’s flirting with me”

Internet reacts to Marshmello’s face reveal

Many did not expect the musician’s real identity to be abruptly revealed. Several people do not believe that Christopher Comstock is the face behind the beloved artist. However, that did not stop netizens from flooding Twitter with comments praising his looks.

A few tweets read:

Swine. 𓃚 @homeofphobic @arianatorswildt he’s prettier and hotter than any other DJs if we’re being honest @arianatorswildt he’s prettier and hotter than any other DJs if we’re being honest

flopiana @_flopiana_ @arianatorswildt the things i would let this man do to me… @arianatorswildt the things i would let this man do to me… https://t.co/ntVqmSJKVw

Celebrities reveal whether they know his real identity

The musician’s identity was seemingly revealed by Skrillex in a 2015 Yahoo! Interview. When journalist Katie Couric was interviewing the DJ, his phone rang midway through the chat and Couric exclaimed, “It’s Chris.” Without really registering, Skrillex immediately replied, “Oh, Marshmello.” EDM fans took this as a hint and ran with it. Many believe that the Friends artist is actually DJ Christopher Comstock.

Skrillex also affirmed the Marshmello's identity when he posted a video celebrating the latter's birthday on May 19, 2016, which he happens to share with Comstock.

In 2017, Selena Gomez revealed that she knew the real identity of the musician during a Zane Lowe Apple interview. Gomez collaborated with him for the song Wolves. When asked whether she had seen his face, she said:

“I definitely did. He’s actually cute – but I don’t know if he’ll kill me for saying that.”

After many hints of his true identity scattered all over the internet and social media, Forbes declared in 2017 that they wanted to confirm the musician’s identity. They shared that the musician must be Christopher Comstock, who was also called Dotcom. The publication also spoke to other sources to confirm his identity.

