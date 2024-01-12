Marvel's Echo ending explained: What did Echo do to Kingpin?

In Marvel's Echo, Maya Lopez (Echo) undergoes significant personal growth, discovering her ancestral powers from her Choctaw heritage. These include super strength, strategic skills, and healing abilities. Finally, Maya's powers summoned by her cousin Bonnie and grandmother Chula lead her to confront Wilson Fisk (Kingpin).

This confrontation occurs at the end of the series and is pivotal as Maya tries to heal Kingpin from his deep-seated pain and rage by highlighting flashbacks to his traumatic past. As Maya highlights Kingpin's most painful memory, he retreats.

Thereafter, the series culminates with Maya embracing her powers, using them not just for herself but to heal others.

Notably, Maya's relationship with Kingpin is complex and layered. Kingpin serves as a surrogate father figure to Maya after the death of her father, but this relationship is marred by deceit.

This is because Kingpin manipulates Maya by making her believe that Daredevil is responsible for her father's death.

Maya makes a pivotal choice at the end of Marvel's Echo series

The ending of Marvel's Echo is both climactic and sets the stage for future developments in the MCU. The series finale showed Maya Lopez making a pivotal choice between embracing the legacy of her family or aligning with Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin.

Thereafter, Maya confronts Kingpin, who is responsible for taking her family and town hostage. As mentioned before, using those powers, Maya reminds Kingpin of his disturbing past, subsequently leading to his return.

Meanwhile, Echo gains new powers and shares them with her family as she embraces her ancestral legacy. Interestingly, her powers are different from her comic counterpart's mimicry abilities.

This is because her powers include various supernatural skills like healing and enhanced strength.

The finale leaves Maya's future open, hinting at a potential team-up with Daredevil, especially against Fisk's political ambitions.

Echo episode 5: A brief recap of the finale episode

In the fifth episode, the story begins with a young Maya killing a woodpecker and bringing it to her mother as she claims to have found it after it fell.

In the flashback memory, Maya's mother recognizes her lie and, therefore, reprimands her for hurting the bird. In addition, Maya's mother uses her Native American energy to heal it.

Transitioning to the present, Chala visits Skully for business and accidentally reveals much about Maya's past to Wilson Fisk at the post office. Meanwhile, Maya disposes of Fisk's contact lenses and heads to a diner, unaware of Bonnie's whereabouts.

Next, Maya returns home to find her mother, who encourages her to let go of her pain and embrace her lineage of strong females. Thereafter, Maya prepares to confront the challenges ahead despite her own actions of violence in the town.

Then, at a festival, Echo is in the lineup, and a series of events leads Maya to confront Kingpin.

Notably, Kingpin has Bonnie and Chula captive. Moreover, Kingpin taunts Maya about her father's death, but the power of female Native American energy helps the women overpower their captors.

Furthermore, Maya confronts Wilson Fisk, causing him to relive traumatic memories of his father abusing his mother. The episode concludes with Fisk contemplating his next move in politics while Maya returns home with her family.

What is shown in the post-credit scene of Echo?

The post-credit scene is a critical setup for future Marvel storylines. It focuses on Kingpin, revealing significant aspects of his character and hinting at his upcoming political ambitions. This scene is a clear indicator of Kingpin's evolving role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It not only establishes the groundwork for the second season of the series but also suggests how Kingpin might be integrated into other Marvel projects.

Marvel's Echo series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu.