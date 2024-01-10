Marvel's Echo: Exact release time on Disney+, episode count, cast, and more

Marvel's Echo is a television series that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show centers around the character Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, who was first introduced in the Marvel comics and later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the comics, she is of Native American descent and is hearing-impaired. However, the television adaption slightly deviates from the comics.

The release time for the Marvel series is set for 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on January 9, 2024. It is to be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu at this time.

Marvel's Echo: Release time for all the countries

Below is the release schedule of the show for all the countries:

CET (Central European Time): January 10, 2024, at 03:00 AM CET

EET (Eastern European Time): January 10, 2024, at 04:00 AM EET

IST (India Standard Time): January 10, 2024, at 07:30 AM IST

SGT (Singapore Time): January 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM SGT

JST (Japan Standard Time): January 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM JST

AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time): January 10, 2024, at 01:00 PM AEDT

PST (Pacific Standard Time): January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PM PST

MST (Mountain Standard Time): January 9, 2024, at 07:00 PM MST

CST (Central Standard Time): January 9, 2024, at 08:00 PM CST

AKST (Alaska Standard Time): January 9, 2024, at 05:00 PM AKST

HST (Hawaii Standard Time): January 9, 2024, at 04:00 PM HST

How many episodes does Marvel's Echo have?

The Marvel series has a total of five episodes. All five episodes were released simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

Who stars in Marvel's Echo?

The main cast of the series includes:

1) Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo

2) Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

3) Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

4) Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

5) Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

6) Cody Lightning as Biscuits

7) Graham Greene as Skully

8) Tantoo Cardinal as Chula

9) Chaske Spencer as Henry

10) Darnell Besaw as a younger version of Maya Lopez

What is the story of Echo?

The storyline of the show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe deviates from the comics. Notably, in the Hawkeye series, Maya Lopez is portrayed as one of Kingpin’s top enforcers and the leader of his Tracksuit Mafia. Initially, she seeks revenge against Clint Barton, a.k.a. Ronin, for the death of her father. However, Maya later learns that Kingpin is the actual culprit.

The show will follow Maya on her journey back to her Oklahoman homeland. Maya will have to face her history and reestablish her connection to her Native American heritage as she arrives in her hometown. She also makes amends with her community and family.

Furthermore, the setting of Oklahoma provides a backdrop for her to come to terms with her personal history. The place will help her embrace her identities as a Native American and as a superhero.

The show is expected to delve into the complexities of Maya's character, her struggles, and her evolution as she transitions from her role in the criminal underworld to becoming a hero in her own right.

The official synopsis of the show via Marvel reads as follows:

"Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

The Echo series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.