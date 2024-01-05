Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3: Release date, cast, plot and more

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 is all set to premiere this month.

Spider-Man and his best friends, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, will swing back into action next week when they take on a supervillains new and old in an exciting new seasons that's expected to be filled with all the fun of the Marvel world.

The upcoming season of Spidey and His Amazing Friends is set to bring out new characters for our heroes to interact with. It promises new arcs too that will dive deep within into the Spider-World and continue along the Web-Spinners storyline that was introduced in 2023. So, let's dive in to see what we can expect from the upcoming season:

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 to continue the Web-Spinners arc

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a series that follows pre-schoolers Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales form a superhero team to stop the bad guys.

Taking on the superhero nicknames Spider-Man (Parker), Ghost-Spider (Stacy) and Spin (Morales), the group teams up with classic Marvel characters like Hulk, Ms. Marvel and more to put a stop to bad guys like Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more.

The third season of the series will heavily feature the Web-Spinners storyline that was set up earlier in the year. The Web-Spinners arc will see Peter, Miles and Gwen get new suits from Tony Stark that will not only let them be helpful towards their neighbourhoods but also let them save the entire world now.

Aside from the Web-Spinners arc, there will be the Dino-Web arc as well. While it's not yet clear what that is, we can expect a few dinosaur related shenannigans to go down in it.

The season is also set to introduce new villains like White Tiger, Lizard and Trapster, who will be voiced by Kylie Cantrall, Bumper Robinson and Deva Marie Gregory respectively.

Series regulars Alkaio Thiele, Audrey Bennet and Jakari Fraser who voice Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales will be returning for season 3 as well. Guest members John Stamos as Iron Man, Scott Porter as George Stacy, Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, Maya Aoki Tuttle as Wasp and Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton will also return to the series in season 3.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends, while primarily being a kids show, over the timing of its airing has built up quite a lot of fan following.

The series is known for the great dynamic the lead trio has and takes a distinct approach to the Spider-Man mythos. There are quite a few differences between the characters and their comic counterparts, but the show still sticks close to the established source material that's already available.

Alongside the airing of season 3, the show has already been renewed for season 4 as well. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 will premiere on January 8 on Disney Channel at 08:30am ET and again on Disney Junior at 01:00pm ET, after which it will be available for streaming on Disney+.