Marvel's X-Men: From The Ashes storytelling event - Everything we know so far

Marvel recently announced that new X-Men series, X-Men: From the Ashes during a panel at this year's SXSW festival. Marvel executives like C.B. Cebulski and comic book creators shared the relaunch details. New stories and developments will be added to the franchise with this relaunch, which coincides with the conclusion of the Krakoan era of the X-Men comics.

Marvel's X-Men books are expected to be taken over by executive editor Tom Brevoort for the upcoming reboot, which will also feature new ongoing titles. The House of X and Powers of X miniseries launched the X-Men's Krakoan Age in 2019.

This sets the stage for the current Fall of X event and the upcoming Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X miniseries. Fans will get an early look at what to expect from this new era of X-Men comics with the Free Comic Book Day 2024 special.

What happened at the event where Marvel revealed X-Men: From the Ashes?

Details about the Marvel X-Men relaunch were disclosed on Thursday, March 14, at the Austin Convention Center's Room 9AB during the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW). The event maintained a wide variety of X-titles with various styles and tones while highlighting the X-Men's crucial mission from unique perspectives. The panel, "The Future of Marvel Comics' X-Men and Digital Comics," included Marvel's C.B. Cebulski, Tom Brevoort, Gail Simone, and Jed MacKay.

It was revealed at the event where Marvel announced that the X-Men's current era is coming to an end and will be relaunched under the name From the Ashes. The relaunch represented the X-Men's return to a more conventional status quo, with the mutant nation of Krakoa seemingly gone and the group itself turning into outlaws in a world that fears them.

Marvel's forward-thinking X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch- What was announced?

With Marvel's upcoming X-Men: From the Ashes, the current era of X-Men comics will come to an end, and a new chapter in the franchise will begin. The plot follows the X-Men as they flee a society that is increasingly intolerant of mutants, with hints of returning to the more conventional X-Men status quo.

Under the direction of X-Men group editor Tom Brevoort, the project centers on three main books: Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero, Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, and X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman.

With different team rosters and settings, each series presents a different angle on the mutants' mission. The X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch promises a new perspective on the mutant superheroes and attempts to offer various X-Men stories to suit different tastes.

What is X-Men: From The Ashes about?

The next chapter in Marvel's X-Men publishing line, X-Men: From the Ashes, will take place after the comic book series' five-year Krakoan era. This started in 2019 with Jonathan Hickman's House of X/Powers of X miniseries, as mentioned.

This new era for the X-Men comics is scheduled to start in July 2024. Prior to that, a special prelude will be included in, Blood Hunt/X-Men #1, releasing on May 4 for Free Comic Book Day 2024 and in June’s X-Men #35, the 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men. This special issues, with stories from David Marquez and Gail Simone, will give readers a preview of what to expect from this new era.

It is anticipated that the X-Men universe is going to see significant shifts and improvements with the relaunch. This will pave the way for a new era in X-Men storytelling.