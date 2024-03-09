Marvel x PUMA Suede “Spider-Man” sneakers: Everything we know so far

A fresh makeover of Marvel x Puma suede is gearing up, and this time it is based on the "Spider-Man" theme. Miles Morales is the sole impetus for the shoe, creating a color palate based on this theme.

The chosen silhouette for this iteration is the Puma suede sneaker, featuring a striking color combination of black, red, and white. Enhancing the thematic cohesion, a Spider-Man monogram adorns the heel, adding an eye-catching element to the design.

While maintaining their classic appeal, the suede sneakers keep signature flairs such as rubber sole units and the lateral form strip. Some media outlets, like Sole Retriever and similar publications, reported that it would be released this year. However, the brand has not released any official notice.

More details on Marvel x PUMA Suede “Spider-Man” sneakers

Inspired by the character of Miles Morales, Puma is about to launch a fresh iteration of its classic suede sneakers. The brand has teamed up with Marvel Comics and incorporated it into the suede sneakers.

The suede sneakers, one of the most renowned of the brand, were released in 1968 as trainers. The simplistic allure of the sneakers took no time to become a wardrobe staple. The suede upper offers a modish allure, while the platform sole unit provides comfort.

In the upcoming drop of Marvel x Puma Suede "Spider-Man" sneakers, the brand incorporates the theme color palette of the comic series. The upper is dressed in black suede, providing a dark allure.

On top of that, the Marvel x Puma Suede sneakers' side panel brings forth the contrast. The red stitching ensures the theme of Spiderman. The sole unit is crafted in white, making it practical footwear for sneakerheads.

The heel section was the most notable part of the sneaker, etching the Spider-Man illustration. The emblem of Spider-Man in red keeps the alignment with the theme. The white form strip on the lateral profile, which ends at the heel, is stitched with red thread, reflecting the webs of Spider-Man.

The Marvel x Puma Sude sneakers boast a flat red lace system, which augments the modish appeal. On the tongue, the cat logo of Puma is etched for branding. Another piece of branding can be seen just below the form strip. The insole provides unmasked graphics of Miles Morales, making the sneakers the perfect footwear for Spider-Man fans.

An official announcement regarding these sneakers is yet to be made. However, as per Sole Retriever, it will be released this year.