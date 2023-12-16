7 best selling Puma men's sneaker

Puma, a renowned powerhouse in the sneaker industry, commenced its journey in 1948 with a vision to revolutionize athletic footwear. Throughout its history, the brand has consistently delivered on its promise. From the iconic Jesse Owens' gold medal victories to high-profile collaborations with artists like Rihanna, Puma has ventured into diverse realms.

Within the realm of men's sneakers, Puma has curated an extensive range, spanning from lifestyle-oriented designs to performance-driven running shoes. It has provided an array of choices for male sneakerheads. The brand's dedication to innovation, unique technologies, and creative prowess have propelled its remarkable progress over the years.

Here are some of the best sneakers for men that the Sportskeeda team has listed below.

Creeper Phatty Sneaker and some other shoes come under best Puma sneakers for men

1) Roma Classic Gum Sneakers

As one of the best-selling from Puma, the Roma Classic Gum sneaker exudes sophistication with minimalistic appeal. This classic sneaker was originally launched in 1968 as a running shoe, offering functionality for lifestyle shoes as well.

Dressed in a leather upper, this sneaker features the EVA midsole, enhancing the lightweight facility. With its timeless, sleek design, this Puma sneaker is available in two colorways with contrasting gum soles for $70.

2) FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Men's Sneakers

A byproduct of Rihana's Fenty and Puma, the Creeper Phatty sneaker is another avant-grade from the men's section. This distinctive pair has the fluffy appeal of its name from sole to lace, "Phatty."

Along with wide laces, the sneaker has a crepe gum sole that enhances the bulky appearance. The suede upper and padded tongue further add more volume to its appeal. The Fenty logo on the tongue and the cat monogram of Puma finish off the look. This sneaker is priced at $140 at the stores.

3) PUMA x LAMELO BALL MB.03 Toxic Men's Basketball Shoes

This latest sneaker represents the third iteration in La Melo's signature lineup, showcasing a distinctively surreal or almost otherworldly appeal. This piece is covered in vibrant neon green and purple hues with accompanying slime-like marks. This boasts a design that stands out effortlessly.

Beyond its unique appearance, the sneaker features a non-slip rubber sole and a Nitrofoam midsole, ensuring durability and comfort. Priced at $125, this standout footwear is currently available at select stores.

4) Suede Classic XXI Sneakers

This sneaker is yet another best-selling offering from the brand. It pays homage to the 1968 model. Adorned with a suede upper, it exudes an air of sophistication and elegance.

Designed with a comfortable rubber sole unit, this sneaker prioritizes wearability. Its woven label on the tongue serves as a nod to nostalgia, while the perforated design contributes to enhanced air ventilation, ensuring breathability for the wearer. This shoe is priced at $75.

5) Speedcat Shield SD Driving Shoes

The Speedcat Shield SD Driving boot is a popular offering from Puma. It draws inspiration from the dynamic world of motorsports. This sneaker embodies the infusion of motorsports DNA, carefully retrieved from the brand's rich archive of designs. Its low-top model and lace closure system ensure optimal comfort for wearers.

Notably, the enhanced outsole construction, extending up to the heel, significantly bolsters the shoe's durability. It enhances its longevity even during prolonged use. This sought-after footwear is available for purchase from the brand at a price point of $90.

6) Deviate NITRO™ 2 Men's Running Shoes

The Deviate Nitro sneaker is a premium running shoe offered by the brand. This advanced sneaker boasts several upgraded technologies designed to enhance the running experience. Its innovative features propel the feet forward, optimizing the runner's performance.

Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, this sneaker prioritizes practicality and comfort, ensuring adequate airflow during intense workouts. Notably, the Energy PWRPLATE integrated into the shoe plays a pivotal role in enhancing the running experience. This aids in achieving an optimal stride and overall performance while on the move. It is currently available for $160.

7) RS-X Hi Men's Sneaker

This sneaker stands as a modern addition to the brand's collection, boasting a distinctive high-top structure. The sneaker has a quilted collar for added comfort, an RS midsole, and a TPU heel sole. It combines both style and functionality.

The sturdy construction of this sneaker seamlessly complements street fashion aesthetics while ensuring durability for everyday wear. Additionally, its synthetic toe overlay serves to enhance the shoe's practicality. This makes it a versatile choice for various occasions. It is priced at $140.

Whether it is an athletic shoe or a lifestyle casual sneaker, Puma has the back. Since 1948, the brand has been catering to many people's feet. Its distinctive color options, along with its Nitrofoam midsole, develop functionality and comfort. Also, several collaborations with athletes make the brand more desirable to men.