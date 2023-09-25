Puma x Formula 1 Suzuka collection: Where to buy and more details explored

On May 4, 2023, Puma and Formula 1 officially joined hands for a partnership. Four months later, on September 21, 2023, the much-loved brands officially launched their first-ever collection, the Puma x Formula 1 Suzuka collection. The new launch is inspired by Japanese culture, specifically the popular flower Sakura aka cherry blossom.

This marked a historical moment for both brands as this collection was the first step towards their official partnership. It was a much-awaited collection for sneakerheads and sports lovers, who will now be able to purchase the collection via selected Puma stores and Puma.com.

It is important to note that not all online Puma outlets sell the collection. It is limited to certain locations.

The Puma x Formula 1 Suzuka collection features two T-shirts and one pair of sneakers

Suzuka collection (Image via Puma)

Puma has been developing fireproof overalls, race shoes, and other high-performance racing gear, as well as teamwear, fanwear, and other items for several leading teams in motorsport since the mid-1980s.

As part of the Puma and Formula 1 partnership, the former has created a new collection of fanwear for the sport's growing and diverse fan base and uniforms for all F1 personnel at the circuit from 2024. Puma is also an official supplier at Formula 1 races, granting the brand the right to produce F1-branded apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Together, the two brands have launched a special collection that creates a mesmerizing amalgamation of sports and fashion. The new collection brought out the beauty of Japanese Sakura via T-shirts and a pair of shoes.

One of the T-shirts from the collection features a black base with a beautiful cherry blossom design. The other T-shirt offers a white and pink color combination with a white base and cherry blossom design. Fans will be able to choose between black and white as per their preferences.

In addition to these two T-shirts, the Suzuka collection also includes the Speedcat Pro shoe from Puma. It is one of the best high-performing shoes from the sportswear brand. The shoe is covered in a mesmerizing cherry blossom design and it has a white base with hints of black.

Speedcat Pro shoes are modeled after the high-tech racing shoes worn by Formula 1 drivers. The shoes are designed to provide comfort, grip, and control while driving at high speeds. This Puma shoe is made of high-quality materials such as leather and suede and features a tire tread bottom for better grip.

A glimpse from the new collection (Image via Twitter/@PUMA_JPN)

The Japanese Sakura flower is popular worldwide and Puma has launched other cherry blossom-themed shoes in the past. The 2015 Puma R698 x Ronnie Fieg Sakura was inspired by Japanese culture. Later, in 2022, Puma introduced another shoe with a Sakura design, the Puma x Unisport Ultra Sakura 1.4 FG/AG Cleat.

However, the 2023 version is a special one because it brings the worlds of sports and fashion together. The highly coveted Puma x Formula 1 Suzuka collection is currently available at selected Puma stores and via Puma.com.