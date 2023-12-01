5 best neon shoes to catch the attention of sneakerheads

It a is gospel truth that white and black sneakers are wardrobe essentials as they are versatile and can be paired with many outfits, but neon sneakers also elevate one's style from ordinary to eye-catching without having to do too much.

Neon shoes became popular in the 80s and '90s, forming an integral part of high-fashion, influencing pop culture and the fashion industry as a whole. In recent years, the resurgence of vintage fashion has brought the timeless colorway back into the fashion scene once again.

Neon has become the new black as sneakerheads have traded boring black and white shoes for eye-catching colorways. From the Puma suede classic XXI mint sneakers to the Asics' women's gel-kayano trainers, it is a no-brainer that these unique sets of kicks have become wardrobe staples for sneakerheads and fashion-inclined individuals alike.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best neon shoes to catch the attention of sneakerheads.

Best Neon sneakers for sneakerheads

1. Puma suede classic XXI mint shoes

The Puma suede classic XXI mint shoes (Image via Private sneakers)

These vintage-inspired low-top sneakers feature a smooth suede fabric in a cool mint hue, complemented with matching tonal laces, giving them a refreshing and on-trend appeal.

The brand's artisanal skills are displayed in the perforated detailing on the sides of the sneakers, as well as the neat stitching visible around the midsole. Also, the brand's iconic metallic logo is embossed on the side of the kicks.

These fashionable shoes are priced at $35 on the Private Sneakers online store.

2. Asics Women's Gel-Kayano Trainers

The Asics Women's Gel-Kayano Trainers (Image via eBay)

These feminine kicks are dressed in a monochromatic colorway of a neon green breathable mesh material, overlayed by synthetic leather, creating a polished and vibrant look.

The minimalistic design of these shoes allows for the eye-catching hue to stand out. Also, comfort was prioritized with the brand's sought-after Asics gel technology, which offers premium cushioning, giving a cozy feel to the feet during long-day wear.

These forward-thinking sneakers are available for $30 on eBay.

3. Adidas by Stella McCartney ultra boost speed

The Adidas by Stella McCartney ultra boost speed (Image via Adidas)

The collaborative effort between Adidas and one of the industry's finest designers, Stella McCartney, resulted in these chic, athletic-built shoes.

These running sneakers are enveloped primarily in a bright orange hue base, colorfully contrasted by the black accents on the eyelets, as well as the rugged rubber outsole that climbs up to the toe bumper.

Additionally, the brand's attention to detail is seen in the intricate, earthy-inspired patterns, paying homage to more wood patterns and psychedelic tree designs. These fashion-forward sneakers are priced at $280 on the brand's website.

4. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers (Image via Converse)

These low-top sneakers from Converse are one of the brand's iconic pieces, based on the unique colorway of a predominant electric purple hue, accented by the brilliant white highlights on the midsole, toe bumper, eyelets, and laces, adding an energetic and playful vibe to the overall look of the sneakers.

Also, the popular all-star logo is embossed on the side of the shoe, promoting brand recognition.

This statement piece sells for $60 on the brand's website.

5. Moncler Grenoble Women's pink tail grip neon canvas

The Moncler Grenoble Women's pink tail grip neon canvas (Image via NET-A-PORTER)

These women's exclusive hiking-inspired shoes are made from a seamless blend of leather, breathable mesh, and canvas materials, ensuring durability and ventilation. The interesting color palette of neon pink, overlayed by black leather panels, gives the sneakers a refined and stylish feminine look, making them a fashionable choice for hiking or any other outdoor-related activities.

Based on the performance-driven inspiration behind these sneakers, the brand's megagrip technology is incorporated into the rubber outsole, providing perfect grip and traction.

These feminine kicks are priced at $725 on the NET-A-PORTER online store.

These colorful shoes add flair and flamboyance to outfits and can be dressed down or up. Shop them and elevate your outfits.