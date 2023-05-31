Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 "Grey and Neon Green" sneakers: Price and more details explored

In the coming months of 2023, Nike will introduce a Grey-Neon Green version of Jordan Westbrook One Take 4. Built to support and soothe on the basketball court, this stylish option from Russel Westbrook's coveted shoe line packs a punch when it comes to its innovative features. The spectacular traction and stability-enhancing sole take inspiration from the superstar basketballer himself. The upper features a highly technical design that clings close to the midsole for improved foot feel even on sharp turns and quick changes of direction.

On March 15, 2023, Nike released the Black/White/Metallic Gold colorway of Jordan Westbrook One Take 4. Now, the sneaker label will soon release Grey and Neon Green colorways of the same. The official release date for the pair is not confirmed yet, however, it can be expected that the pair will be dropped in Fall 2023. These sneakers will retail for $100 via the official Nike store, SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 "Grey and Neon Green" sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Nike Official Images

The most recent iteration of the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 features a grey and neon green color palate. The majority of the synthetic upper features a subdued design that lets the contrast take center stage. Everything on the shoe, from the Jumpman emblem on the lateral mid-foot to the draw tabs at the spine, features various colors of vivid green. The herringbone traction's bright green portions on the bottom go well with the top's flare.

Regarding the features of the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4, Nike stated,

"Get that speed you need, just like Russ. Inspired by Russell Westbrook's latest signature shoe, the outsole of the Jordan One Take 4 wraps up nearly to the midsole so you can start, stop or change direction in an instant. Meanwhile, energy-returning Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot keeps you goin' (and goin' and goin')."

The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 sneakers feature a Zoom Air cushioning unit under the ball of the foot, which provides a springy and responsive feel. This feature is important for basketball players who need to make quick and explosive movements on the court. The shoe's partial bootie construction also provides a secure and comfortable fit, while the outsole and the midsole provide better traction and stability during quick movements

In addition to that, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 has a distinctive asymmetrical shape in the toe box cutout, which adds to its unique design. This design feature is inspired by Russell Westbrook's signature look and adds to the overall aesthetic of the shoe.

The shoe also features a clashing mix of materials with angular designs, including synthetic leather overlays that are dressed in tan and secured with an external plastic heel counter to help secure the foot. The shoe's design is not only stylish but also functional, as it provides a secure and comfortable fit for the player on the court.

This super flexible sporty Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 sneakers will be dropped soon during the upcoming months of 2023 in a bright yet subtle colorway. Keep an eye on Nike's official site to stay updated about the release date.

