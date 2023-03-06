Russell Westbrook x Jordan Why Not 0.6 “Black Metallic Gold White” shoes: Price and more details explored 

Russell Westbrook, a star player for the Clippers and a frequent Jordan brand collaborator, is working with the brand once more on their newest release, the Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Black Metallic Gold White" colorway.

The Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Black Metallic Gold White" is scheduled to go on sale in summer 2023 for $140 per pair. These stylish sneakers will be purchasable in men’s sizing options. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few merchants across the world will have these in stock for interested buyers.

Russell Westbrook x Jordan Why Not 0.6 shoes has a high-end feel thanks to its gold accents

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Jordan Why Not 0.6 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

American professional basketball player Russell Westbrook III plays for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is a nine-time NBA All-Star, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and the 2016–17 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

His fondness for footwear is not a secret, just like his superb on-court performance. Therefore, he is a member of the Jordan brand's roster, which also includes a number of other notable athletes.

The Jordan brand, owned by the Swoosh, first landed a deal with Russell Westbrook back in 2013. The two then agreed to extend their partnership once more in 2017. After renewing his contract with Nike's Jordan brand for an extra ten years in 2017, the nine-time All-Star received his first signature shoe in 2018.

Take a closer look at the zip closure of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

We've already seen a number of colorways for Russell Westbrook's upcoming signature shoe with Jordan Brand, and it hasn't even been formally revealed yet.

With the Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Black Metallic Gold White," another must-have release following the "Bright Crimson" and "Phantom," as well as the Honor The Gift collaboration on the horizon, we are finally getting our first glimpse of the much-anticipated silhouette.

One of Brodie's most cutting-edge designs to date, the upper is made from a black technical ripstop fabric, broken up by a single zip that runs through the middle of the sneaker. Leather and suede overlays on the tongue and back give the Why Not 0.6 a more upscale appearance.

Here's a detailed view of the heel counters (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Metallic gold accents can be found all over the shoe, adding to its high-end feel. The hefty midsole has been carved from foam and rubber for unmatched power on and off the court, and to top it all off, a huge pull tab crowns the heel for a tough look.

Lastly, the marble-like outer sole unit wraps up all the elements of the shoe.

Set your eyes on the release of the upcoming Russell Westbrook x Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Black Metallic Gold White" sneakers. Readers are recommended to download the SNKRS app or register on the brand's official website for timely updates regarding the aforementioned shoe.

