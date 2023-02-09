Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift x Jordan Why Not 0.6 shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Lakers superstar and longtime Jordan Brand collaborator, Russell Westbrook, has once again teamed up with the shoe company for their new launch dubbed Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Pecan."

These new shoes are co-designed by Jordan Brand and the player’s brand Honor The Gift. The majority of the pair is a fossil color, with orange and yellow highlights.

The Honor The Gift x Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Pecan" sneakers are set to make their official debut on February 16, 2023. Men's sizes are expected to retail for $150 and will be available through Honor The Gift, Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other Jordan Brand retailers worldwide, both online and offline.

Jordan x Russell Westbrook's Honor The Gift Why Not 0.6 "Pecan" sneakers will include overlays of Fossil and Campfire Orange

Take a closer look at the arriving Russell Westbrook x Jordan Why Not 0.6 Pecan sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Russell Westbrook initially signed a contract with the Swoosh’s Jordan Brand back in 2013. Following which, in 2017, the two signed another partnership extension deal. The nine-time All-Star got his first signature sneaker in 2018 after extending his contract with Nike's Jordan brand for an additional ten years in 2017.

Russell Westbrook is not only a total beast on the hardwood, with nine NBA All-Star appearances and an MVP Award to his name, but he is also tearing up the fashion industry with his creative brand, Honor The Gift.

The brand was founded in 2016 and is known for its heavily patterned and multi-textured pieces.

Here's a detailed view at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The upcoming sneakers will be released in a Pecan/Yellow Ochre-Phantom-Campfire Orange-Moon Fossil-Black color scheme. A pecan suede asymmetrical zip runs diagonally over a moon fossil knit foundation, and more suede pieces work their way to the toe box for a posh feel and appearance.

The majority of the top is covered by a riptop shroud, which has been given a translucent sheen so you can see all of the inner structure. Other details include glossy red highlights on the speckled concrete midsoles, yellow ochre fleece badges with Honor The Gift's emblem in the center of each tongue flap, and yellow ochre fleece badges with Westbrook's own mark.

All of this comes in a unique co-branded shoebox designed exclusively for the Jumpman fans. The inners of the shoe boxes as well as the insoles are printed with lettering that reads:

“Air Jordan, Honor The Gift, R. Westbrook III, 1988”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

In addition to this wording, branding accents of Nike, Jumpman, and the player’s Honor The Gift are also stamped on the themed insoles.

Mark your calendars for the next Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift x Jordan Why Not 0.6 "Pecan" shoes that are planned for the coming month. For quick updates of the aforementioned shoe, readers are advised to sign up on the brand’s official web page or get the SNKRS app.

