Why did Michael Jordan sign with Nike? Reason behind legendary contract explored

Michael Jordan not only influenced the way the game of basketball is played, but he's also been a huge part of the sneaker culture due to his decision to sign with Nike. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions Jordan made in his superstar career.

Jordan signed with Nike in 1984. The shoe company wasn't the powerhouse it is today, as Converse and Adidas ruled the sneaker business for marquee athletes. The Chicago Bulls legend first signed a five-year contract worth $500,000 per year as a legacy deal. According to MJ, it was the promised shoeline that made him join forces with Nike.

In his rookie year, it was claimed that his famous Air Jordan 1s which the NBA banned due to its color breaking the league's uniform rules. According to legend, Nike and Jordan had to pay $5,000 to the league each time he wore the pair. But this was all part of a marketing campaign by Nike.

According to a story written by Yahoo! Sports, Jordan never wore the signature black-and-red pair known as Breds. Instead, he donned a shoe called the "Air Ship" in a black-and-red colorway in a preseason game in October 1984. The only time he wore the Bred was in the 1985 dunk contest in February 1985.

Jordan did wear the white-black-and-red AJ1, now known as Chicagos, in games, including his iconic 63-point performance against the Boston Celtics in his second season.

In the end, the marketing campaign paid off as Jordan's shoes became one of his biggest influences, aside from his talent on the court. MJ's status as a player helped Nike in terms of shoe sales leading to them creating Jordan Brand.

According to the legend himself, he's involved in almost all of the designs that have influenced his pairs. Jordan made sure that all his shoes are top-notch.

"I'm involved with everything. Nothing passes me without me input and my collaboration, which I've always had input in all the shoes ... We try to make the best technical basketball shoes that we could," Jordan said.

Who are the best players in the league signed under Michael Jordan's shoe brand?

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Michael Jordan's stardom has helped Nike build a shoe empire with his shoeline and has remained at the top of their game to this day. Due to its popularity and fame, it has helped Air Jordan sustain its competitiveness and sign current NBA stars.

There are many players who have shoe deals with Nike. Some of the best players are Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Bam Adebayo and Bradley Beal. Those aren't the only talented players who are signed with the brand.

Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have been under the company since their prime and have been associated with Jordan. All three have had signature shoes during their prime years.

Jordan Brand will have more chances to sign top players in the future.

