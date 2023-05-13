"Jimmy is Michael Jordans regen"- Miami Heat fans are buzzing after they advance to yet another conference Finals

The Miami Heat's incredible story continues as they eliminated the New York Knicks in the semifinals to earn another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami, who grabbed the eighth seed via the play-in tournament, has knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the fifth-ranked Knicks.

Heat fans couldn't hold back their excitement on Twitter after yet again another upset. One of them tweeted:

"Jimmy is Michael Jordans regen"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the top reactions to the Heat's win:

Pickle @betpickle @BleacherReport Julius Randle can be on the first flight to Shanghai @BleacherReport Julius Randle can be on the first flight to Shanghai

The Miami Heat kept their composure when the New York Knicks started hot in the first quarter. Miami entered the halftime break holding a razor-thin edge 51-50. The second half was a slugfest between two teams who wanted to impose their will over the other.

The result was mostly a defensive struggle that was reminiscent of numerous Heat-Knicks battles of the '90s. Miami held New York at bay but not by much. The Knicks were in striking distance all game long but just couldn't overcome the Heat's timely baskets and poise.

Brunson came out of the gates on fire, making 15 points in the first quarter and 22 for the half. The New York Knicks could have gotten better control of the game had someone stepped up to support the shifty guard.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, got contributions from all over the roster throughout the game. Bam Adebayo had a solid first half on offense and anchored the defense on the other end.

Brunson finished the game with 41 points, while the rest of the Knicks combined for just 51 points. Adebayo's defense on Randle held New York's All-Star forward to just 15 points on 3-14 shooting, including 1-7 from deep.

RJ Barrett was even worse than Randle. The Knicks' starting shooting guard shot 1-10, missing all three 3-point attempts for a measley 11 points. New York's inability to space the floor for both Brunson and Randle to operate doomed them against the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler also had another rough shooting night, making just 7-22 shots and missed all of his three 3-pointers. "Jimmy Buckets," though went to the free throw line 11 times due to his aggressiveness.

Butler's ability to get to the rim consistently put the New York Knicks defense in trouble. He gave Miami numerous opportunities to score everytime he goes inside the paint.

The Miami Heat are back where they vowed to return after last year's loss to the Boston Celtics

After the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor, Jimmy Butler vowed to be back. They just did it as the eighth seed in the loaded Eastern Conference.

The Heat became the second eighth-ranked team to enter the conference finals, joining the 1998-99 New York Knicks. New York ultimately reached the NBA Finals where they lost to Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs.

Ironically enough, the Heat were the top-seeded team that year and were knocked off by the Knicks in the first round.

Miami will play the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers versus Boston Celtics series, which is headed to a Game 7.

Also read: Jimmy Butler family: Taking a closer look at personal life of Miami Heat star

Poll : 0 votes