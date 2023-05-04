Jimmy Butler family: Taking a closer look at personal life of Miami Heat star

Jimmy Butler has been tearing it up in the playoffs this season. Before missing a game due to an ankle injury, Butler is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in this year’s playoffs. But where did Butler begin his journey?

Butler, 33, was born in Houston, Texas. Butler’s father, Jimmy Butler Sr., left his son and the family when the basketball star was just an infant.

Butler’s mother, Londa, also struggled to support the future NBA All-Star. He grew up in the suburbs of Houston. By the age of 13, his mother kicked him out of the house.

In a previous interview, Butler recounted his mother’s words when he was expelled from the home. “She said I don’t like the look of you. You gotta go,” said Butler.

The future star was almost homeless. Butler spent his youth bouncing from one friend’s house to the next.

Does Jimmy Butler still talk to his family?

In an interview with ESPN in 2015, Jimmy Butler said he is still in communication with his parents despite the difficult upbringing.

"I don't hold grudges. I still talk to my family. My mom. My father. We love each other. That's never going to change,” said Butler.

During high school, Butler became friends with football player Jordan Leslie. Leslie would go on to play college football at BYU. He spent time on practice squads in the NFL and appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns.

Butler soon moved in with Leslie’s family after becoming great friends in high school. Leslie’s family eventually took him in. They already had six children of their own.

In a 2011 interview with ESPN, Butler expressed gratitude for Leslie’s family and his mother.

"They accepted me into their family. And it wasn't because of basketball. She [Leslie's mother] was just very loving. She just did stuff like that. I couldn't believe it,” said Butler.

Jimmy Butler still lives in Houston during the offseason. He was recruited out of high school and chose to play at Tyler Junior College. He then transferred to play college basketball at Marquette University.

