"Jimmy Butler is eating popcorn" - Skip Bayless backs Miami Heat to win series over New York Knicks

The Miami Heat almost beat the New York Knicks in a game where they were missing their superstar Jimmy Butler. The Heat were also without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Further, Caleb Martin was battling back pain during the game, as was Max Strus.

The Knicks came away with a 111-105 win in Game 2. The series is tied 1-1 and heads down to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.

Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless went on his show Undisputed to project the rest of the tightly contested series.

“I do like the Heat. You look at last night and Jimmy Butler is sitting on the bench eating popcorn in civilian clothes,” said Bayless.

Why is Bayless picking the Miami Heat?

Bayless thought the injuries to the Miami Heat were a positive sign of things to come.

"Jimmy Butler is eating popcorn, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are out, yet the Knicks are on the ropes. I'm all about the Heat off last night,” continued the outspoken and strongly opinionated Bayless.

Bayless did give some credit to the Knicks. He specifically pointed out former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

“Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson give the Knicks a degree of mental and physical toughness they have never had before. I agree about Brunson. He is crafty and clever. He is Jimmy Butler-esque, but in a smaller package,” said Bayless.

Brunson carried the Knicks in game 2, taking advantage of Butler’s absence. He dropped 30 points on 10 of 19 shooting. He also went 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Despite praise for Brunson and his teammates, Bayless is still backing the Miami Heat. With Butler’s expected return, he thinks Miami will cruise to the Eastern conference finals.

“The Knicks are in trouble because Butler did not play. He pushed to play but was rested. I believe Miami will win both games in Miami. Maybe the Knicks win one in the Garden, and the Heat will win the series in six."

Butler should return after five days of rest between Games 1 and 3. He rolled his ankle severely in the second half of Game 1 and continued to play despite clearly being hobbled.

