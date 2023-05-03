"You already know the answer to that" - Tom Thibodeau expects Jimmy Butler to play in Game 3 as Knicks level the series

The New York Knicks barely got the win in Game 2 against the Miami Heat despite the absence of Jimmy Butler. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to make some adjustments for Game 3 and is expecting Butler to be available for the Heat on Saturday.

In a postgame interview, Thibodeau discussed the Knicks' 111-105 victory over Miami. He was asked if they will prepare for Game 3 thinking Butler will return from an ankle injury. The two-time Coach of the Year explained that they are always ready if an injured player will return or not.

"You already know the answer to that," Thibodeau said. "I think that's the nature of the beast right now for everyone. Guys are nicked up this time of the year and there's possibilities that guys could go be on or out. If there's a possibility he could be out, who would be in, what will the plan be if those guys are available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If Jimmy's available then we'll have a plan for him. In tonight's case when he was out, it would be a different type of game and it was."

Jimmy Butler suffered a right ankle injury towards the end of the Miami Heat's Game 1 win. Butler was ruled out of Game 2 around 90 minutes before tip-off. The Heat can afford to rest Butler since they already have homecourt advantage.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters before the game that Butler wanted to play in Game 2. However, their medical staff advised them to let him continue his recovery and did not clear him for Tuesday's contest.

"I know where his heart is," Spoelstra said. "I know what he wants to do. This is not just a decision between Jimmy and I. We're probably the worst people that you want to make that kind of a decision. It's for the medical staff and the training staff, and we had to make the responsible decision we made, and we're all on board with it." (h/t The Sun-Sentinel)

Also Read: "Always on some weird s**t lmao" - Hilarious Jack Harlow and Kyle Lowry memes erupt as former shares wild Instagram story

Heat almost beat Knicks without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat almost had a 2-0 series lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat kept it close in Game 2 despite the absence of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

However, the Knicks pulled off the win late in the game in large part due to Jalen Brunson. He finished with 30 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Julius Randle had 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. RJ Barrett added 24 points, but did not play late in the fourth quarter for defensive purposes.

Caleb Martin, who started for Butler, led the way for Miami with 22 points and eight rebounds. Gabe Vincent contributed 21 points and five assists, while Max Strus had 17 points.

Also Read: Why did DeUnna Hendrix resign? Miami (Ohio) University Basketball coach texting scandal explained

Poll : 0 votes