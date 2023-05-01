"Always on some weird s**t lmao" - Hilarious Jack Harlow and Kyle Lowry memes erupt as former shares wild Instagram story

Jack Harlow seemingly confirmed the rumors surrounding Kyle Lowry's backside after attending Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Fans on social media erupted as memes of Harlow's wild Instagram story went viral.

Harlow, who was sitting courtside on Sunday, revealed on Instagram that Lowry fell on his lap during a play. The "First Class" rapper apparently confirmed that Lowry's behind was authentic.

"Kyle Lowry just took a fadeaway 3 and landed in my lap," Harlow wrote. "His s**t was like a pillow."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jack Harlow confirming the Kyle Lowry Rumors from his courtside seats Jack Harlow confirming the Kyle Lowry Rumors from his courtside seats https://t.co/NAqqVKEqgB

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Jack Harlow's story. Some were happy to know that the rumors about Kyle Lowry were true, while others were just baffled by Harlow liking another man's buns. One fan even tweeted:

"Jack is always on some weird shit lmao"

Here are some of the hilarious memes on Harlow and Lowry's moment:

Kyle Lowry and his backside were the talk of the town in last year's Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Photos of his behind went viral in the postseason, with former NFL player Ryan Clark questioning if it was real.

"Kyle Lowry has to be wearing some kind of padding under his uniform. No way my man built like that," Clark tweeted.

Kyle Lowry scores 18 points in Miami Heat's Game 1 win

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Jimmy Butler had another great night for the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Butler led the way for the Heat once again, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gabe Vincent, who has been the Heat's starting point guard in the postseason, had 20 points after going 5-for-12 from beyond the arc. Kyle Lowry added 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and four blocks off the bench. It has been a down year for Lowry, but he'll be an important player for the Heat in this series.

On the other hand, RJ Barrett had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson contributed 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists, but shot just 11-for-23 from the field and missed all of his seven 3-point shots.

Obi Toppin filled in for the injured Julius Randle to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds. However, it was not enough as Miami continued to roll in the postseason despite being the No. 8 seed. Game 2 of the series is on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

