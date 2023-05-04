Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols: Did the 2 NBA personalities ever date?

Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols have a long history. They've done numerous interviews together, and many basketball fans believe that they had a brief relationship at some point.

Butler has been one of the most entertaining players in the league over the past decade. He's drastically improved, but has become a true superstar since joining the Miami Heat in 2019. In his first season with the Heat, the star forward reportedly hooked up with Nichols.

There is no evidence that Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols have ever dated. However, it is possible that the two had a brief relationship away from the public eye.

Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols have been close for a long time

Back in 2017, Jimmy Butler played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stayed with the team for a year and a half, but wasn't too happy with his teammates. At one point, Butler played against starters with the third team and won.

This practice has been one of the most fascinating stories basketball fans have ever heard. Shortly after practice, the Timberwolves star went home for an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

This is when the rumors of Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols having a relationship began.

Butler was brutally honest in the interview and certainly wasn't happy with the situation in Minnesota. However, his chemistry with Nichols was great, and the fact that he called her over for an interview indicated that there might be something more between the two.

This is one of the many interviews Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols had. While many NBA players are close to some reporters, many fans believe that Butler and Nichols were connected on a deeper level due to their chemistry.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via @NBAonTNT) During the quarantine period in Orlando last week, Jimmy Butler got reported for a disturbance complaint after dribbling in his hotel room(via @ChrisBHaynes During the quarantine period in Orlando last week, Jimmy Butler got reported for a disturbance complaint after dribbling in his hotel room 😅(via @ChrisBHaynes | @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/Z3ch9wUYiv

The situation has gotten worse since the NBA Bubble in 2020. During quarantine in Orlando, the Miami Heat star was reported for disturbance.

"A security guard received a complaint of disturbance, there was loud bumping going on," Chris Haynes reported.

"The security guard went over to investigate, found the room, knocked on the room, and who opened the door? It was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drenched in sweat with a practice gear on head to toe."

While Butler reportedly dribbled the basketball at 4 AM, this did not stop basketball fans from assuming that the sweat did not come from his practice.

Back in 2021, Butler played against the Timberwolves and called Karl-Anthony Towns soft. The opposing big man had an interesting response to Jimmy, telling him to "call Rachel Nichols."

While there are many interesting details about them, the relationship between Jimmy Butler and Rachel Nichols has never been confirmed. For all we know, the two could simply have great work chemistry.

