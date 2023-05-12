“73 don’t mean s**t” – When Michael Jordan brutally put-down Warriors record breaking season

Michael Jordan isn't afraid to speak his mind when he sees an opportunity to share his opinion about basketball. A similar incident happened when he disregarded the achievements of owner Joe Lacob's Golden State Warriors team that had won 73 games in 2016.

Back in 2016, the Warriors had an incredible feat when they finished the season with a 73-9 record. That team became the new record holder for having the most wins in a single season, beating the Chicago Bulls' 1995-96 season record of 72-10.

Unlike the Bulls, the Warriors weren't able to win it all and Jordan had to rub it in on Lacob during a party. According to the team owner for Golden State, he had the chance to have dinner with MJ and a bunch of different owners around the league.

That time, the former majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets made the comments, which weren't well-received by Lacob.

"You know, the moment that kind of hurt me the most," Lacob said.

"Anyway, Michael Jordan — people are drinking and having a good time, and all that — but there was a moment where he said, 'You know, 73 don’t mean [blank],'" Lacob recalled.

"He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him, and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, 'You know, you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better.'"

Warriors owner Joe Lacob: Michael Jordan told him 73-win season was meaningless without a title

"[Jordan] was fantastic, and I’m not going to cross him, but that kind of hurt."

Despite not winning the championship, Lacob still considers the 2015-16 season as a great achievement for him and the Warriors.

"I know people all say, 'Oh, well you didn’t win the championship,' all the talking heads. You know what, we didn’t. But it was still an incredible year, and I will never forget it, and we should be very proud of it."

Jason Williams considers Michael Jordan as the best shooting guard

Former NBA player Jason Williams recently had a chance to sit down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson as a guest for the podcast, All The Smoke.

When asked where he puts Jordan in his list of shooting guards, White Chocolate didn't hesitate to put him at number one.

"[Dwyane Wade] is this third best two guard ever. So [Michael Jordan], Kobe [Bryant] & D Wade... He sweat more than any human I ever met in my life. He changed jersey every 3rd timeout." J-Will said.

When it comes to shooting guards, he has Wade firmly in the third spot.



When it comes to shooting guards, he has Wade firmly in the third spot.

Despite having the chance to win a championship with Dwyane Wade in Miami, Williams still puts the Bulls legend at the top of the shooting guard rankings.

