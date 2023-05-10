"He was a perfect size for a basketball player" - Kenny Smith didn't think Michael Jordan would become greatest player ever

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all-time. Kenny Smith, who played college basketball on the North Carolina Tar Heels alongside Jordan, recently shared that he didn't think his teammate would reach such lofty heights.

During a recent appearance on UNDISPUTED, the two-time NBA champion stated:

"I didn't think he'd be the greatest basketball player to ever live, no. I thought that he had a competitive spirit just like a lot of people but the difference is he backed it up everyday and he was a perfect size for a basketball player that I thought. 6'6, you're able to go in with the trees and you're quick enough to stay with the guards and then his athleticism took him to another level.

"He's the most fundamentally sound basketball player, who was the most athletic. He's always had his correct hand in the passing lane. His footwork was impeccable. Most guys who were that athletic didn't do that. They just relied on the fact that they wree more athletic and that changed his game, I thought, being the most fundamentally sound basketball player."

Check out Kenny Smith's comments on Michael Jordan (starting at the 13:21 mark):

Smith, who spent one season as Jordan's college teammate, shared that he believes MJ is still the greatest player of all-time. He added that he doesn't believe the film does Jordan justice as to how great he was as a player.

Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe a fifth ring would help LeBron James surpass Michael Jordan

While Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all-time, some people give the nod to LeBron James. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that, even if the latter wins his fifth title this year, Jordan's status as the GOAT is safe. Speaking on First Take, Smith stated:

"I have found it insulting for anybody to think that he belongs above Michael Jordan. If he were to win a fifth title this year, I would no longer feel insulted by that discussion. I would have to concede that, yeah. I still ain't putting him above Jordan."

Check out Stephen A. Smith's full comments on the greatest of all-time debate below:

First Take @FirstTake If LeBron wins a fifth NBA title, @stephenasmith says "it would warrant a discussion" of passing MJ on the basketball Mount Rushmore If LeBron wins a fifth NBA title, @stephenasmith says "it would warrant a discussion" of passing MJ on the basketball Mount Rushmore 👀 https://t.co/YR3tuBkCpu

While a fifth championship would bring James closer to Jordan's six, he would still be short. Furthermore, most people have already made up their mind in the debates, making a big shift in the way the conversation is viewed unlikely.

