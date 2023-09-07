Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to maintain its reputation and prominence in producing running shoes over the years. The brand launched its first track running shoe, the Moon Shoe, in 1972, which was a massive success, after which it has continued the trend with the launch of more technologically advanced shoes.

The label has since released multiple running shoes lineage, and one of the major running sneaker lines is the Vapormax Flyknit. The latest addition to this series is the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink," which is a vibrant yet simplistic colorway. The shoe is given maximum performance and comes after previously being clad in "Triple Black," "Oreo," "Baltic Blue," and more colorways.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the latest rendition, Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink," aka "Pink Blast." However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News and Hypebeast, the pair will be released soon in the coming months via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a price of $210.

The upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink" sneakers are also known as "Pink Blast"

The upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink" sneakers are also known as "Pink Blast" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Vapormax sneaker lineage was kickstarted by the Swoosh label in March 2017 for athletes who wanted maximum performance during their running sessions. Since 2017, the shoe line has become one of the most revolutionary designs of the running industry as it featured one-of-the-kind Air Max technology. In fact, the sole unit was created without the usage of rubber or foam.

The shoe further uses recycled content to make it sustainable. Moreover, the upper of the sneakers are highly flexible and is given a mesh surface, which is suitable warmer climate.

The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model Vapormax Flyknit:

"Have you ever walked on Air? Step into this shoe to truly see how it's done. Look through or remove the perforated insole to see the transparent Nike Air unit. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, the stretchy upper keeps it light and cool for warmer weather."

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the label nicknamed the Air Vapormax sneakers as "pinnacle of Nike Air." Introducing the Air Vapormax technology, the he Swoosh label's official site writes:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

Swoosh has continued to add multiple colorways to the line, the latest of which is Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Pink." The upper of the shoe is mostly clad in Pantone of florescent pink shades.

Expand Tweet

The base is covered in a neon-based pink shoe, featuring accents of hot pink hues. A slightly darker pink hue is added to the mudguards, while a slight hint of hot guava is accentuated upon the profile swooshes and the heel tabs. Another shade of pink is added with the bubble-gum pink upon the semi-translucent Air-infused sole unit.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed from newly engineered knit material with embedded cable material. Lastly, shoe further features standout waterproof tapings upon the heels and forefoot.