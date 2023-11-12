Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68, the latest collaboration between Massena LAB and the esteemed independent luxury watchmaker, Mathey-Tissot, marks their fourth partnership, showcasing a stunning combination of craftsmanship and style. The exclusive collection, limited to just 99 pieces, is a celebration of vintage aesthetics and modern functionality.

This collaboration is a testament to their shared passion for watchmaking excellence and design innovation.

Inspired by the pivotal year of 1968, a period known for its significant cultural and societal shifts, this timepiece is a tribute to that transformative era.

The Chronograph ’68 stands out with its 41mm stainless steel casing and a uni-directional, 120-click bezel. Its design boasts a mostly monochromatic color scheme, elegantly punctuated with vibrant cobalt blue, red, and metallic accents in the sub-counters, indices, and lume-filled hands. These colors not only add to its visual appeal but also enhance its legibility and functionality.

For those eager to own this piece of horological history, the Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 was released with a limited production run of just 99 units. Priced at $1,295, it is available exclusively on the Massena LAB website.

Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 is available for $1,295

Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 (Image via official website of Mathey-Tissot)

The Chronograph ’68 is a visual feast, drawing its aesthetic inspiration from the vibrant and dynamic era of the 1960s. The watch's design harmoniously blends vintage and contemporary elements, resulting in a timepiece that is both timeless and modern.

At the heart of this watch is the Landeron caliber 73, a Swiss-made, self-winding movement. It provides an impressive 43-hour power reserve, making it a reliable companion for the modern wearer.

The back of the watch features co-branded engravings and a unique batch number, adding to its exclusivity. Complementing the dial's color scheme, the watch is paired with a matching cobalt blue leather strap.

Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 (Image via official website of Mathey-Tissot)

The incorporation of the Landeron caliber 73 movement in the Chronograph ’68 is a nod to Swiss watchmaking precision and reliability. This self-winding mechanism ensures accuracy and durability, embodying the essence of Swiss horological expertise.

Unique design elements

Every aspect of the Chronograph ’68 has been meticulously designed, from the color scheme to the smallest details on the dial.

The cobalt blue, red, and metallic accents not only add depth to the watch's appearance but also serve practical purposes, enhancing its usability and readability.

Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 (Image via official website of Mathey-Tissot)

The Mathey-Tissot x Massena LAB Chronograph ’68 is a piece of history, reimagined for the modern era as a part of a luxurious collection. Its limited availability, coupled with its unique design and Swiss-made precision, makes it a must-have for watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Available exclusively on the Massena LAB website, this timepiece is a true representation of the art of watchmaking. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration.