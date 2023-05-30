Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 3 on FX: Release date, air time, and more details

The third episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 is all set to premiere on FX on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show is currently in its final season and the first two premiere episodes of the new season have opened to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The show centers around a man named EZ Reyes, who returns from prison and gets entangled in a devastating world of brutal crime and violence. It stars J. D. Pardo in the lead role, along with numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 3 will focus on MC kicking off a new trade

A short 1-minute promo for the third episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 briefly depicts several significant events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Do You Hear the Rain, the new episode will focus on the MC planning to start a new trade as they look to win back the pipeline. Here's a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Determined to reclaim the pipeline, the M.C. begins a new trade.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The first two episodes, titled I Hear the Train A-Comin and Lord Help My Poor Soul, continued to focus on EZ's desperate attempts at regaining the pipeline, which leads to a number of issues for the club.

With a lot more events still left to be explored, it'll be thrilling to watch how the show concludes as EZ's story gets more intense and complicated with very episode. The final season is expected to feature a total of 10 episodes, with each episode set to follow the usual weekly-release format.

A quick look at Mayans M.C. plot and cast

Mayans M.C. tells the story of a young man who returns from prison with an entirely different perspective on life and then gets caught up in a world of crime and violence. It depicts his tumultuous journey as he looks to uncover the truth behind his mother's murder whilst navigating various dangers. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.''

The synopsis further states,

''Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.''

The cast is led by acclaimed actor J. D. Pardo, who essays the lead role of EZ. He perfectly captures his character's raw charisma and charm with astonishing ease and delivers a nuanced performance. He's brilliantly supported by actors like Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, and many others.

Don't miss the third episode of Mayans M.C. season 5 on FX on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

