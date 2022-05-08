MBC show PD Note under fire after preview debates BTS' military exemption issue

Korean channel MBC'S investigative journalism show PD Note is receiving criticism from BTS fans across the globe after a preview for their upcoming episode reignited the group's military exemption debate.

PD Note, which has been airing since 1990, is well known for addressing many ongoing issues, including raising questions regarding subsequently-discredited scientist Hwang Woo-suk's stem cell cloning.

While it is natural that the much-debated military argument will also be addressed on the show, many ARMY members are upset with how the preview was handled and what the full episode will look like.

MBC's PD Note accused of being baised against K-pop group, BTS

On May 6, MBC revealed a preview for the show's episode next week, aptly titled, BTS and the Military Exemption Controversy.

In the short 35-second-long clip, the host highlights the mega-successful K-pop group's contribution to both South Korea and the world. The septet's role in attracting global attention to Korean songs was also addressed, with one person commenting,

"Receiving the praise of the entire globe with Korean songs. Will [Korea] ever have such an opportunity again?"

However, the other side of the debate was also highlighted. One pointed out how Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korean football captain Son Heung-min completed his compulsory military service, begging the question as to why the K-pop group should be exempt.

"It's okay for Son Heung Min, but not for BTS?"

A tourism analyst appeared to be on the side of those who are against the group receiving an exemption. He said,

"It is discrimination against the genre of popular culture."

Another declared,

"You can give them presidential honors. But military exemption? Never."

A military officer was the last to chime in with his opinion. He claimed,

"Even just one single case of exemption renders this whole process unfair and unequal."

Fans rally against MBC PD Note's alleged opposition to BTS' military exemption

Not long after the preview's release, social media was abuzz with angry comments from ARMY members, who are of the opinion that the as-of-yet unaired episode would be biased against BTS.

Some fans commented on several social media forums, stating:

nono⁷ ᵕ̈🐯JUNE 10th @taetaetwts It’s the way South Korea is literally dragging that military enlistment sht now!!! There’s a show on MBC out of all the broadcasting station called PD Note where their next episode is about BTS’ enlistment🥴🥴🥴BTS are literally being used!!! They have become political baits!!! It’s the way South Korea is literally dragging that military enlistment sht now!!! There’s a show on MBC out of all the broadcasting station called PD Note where their next episode is about BTS’ enlistment🥴🥴🥴BTS are literally being used!!! They have become political baits!!! https://t.co/gDpRV4Wfz9

Tatyana Demidova @ARedmi7 I can't believe that korean broadcasting station MBC initiated an investigation on BTS' military enlistment.



PD Note.



Even molka issues, even snuff filming, even underage sex trafficking. None of them got deserved attention.



Instead Koreans are investigating BTS.



It's insane. I can't believe that korean broadcasting station MBC initiated an investigation on BTS' military enlistment.PD Note.Even molka issues, even snuff filming, even underage sex trafficking. None of them got deserved attention.Instead Koreans are investigating BTS.It's insane.

🎸 @girlsloveramen like y’all so salty lmfao that bts are considered as national treasures and the govt wants them to not be in the military because of their impact on their country like my guy if your favs would have made even 1/4th of impact the way bts did then the govt would try to extent them2 like y’all so salty lmfao that bts are considered as national treasures and the govt wants them to not be in the military because of their impact on their country like my guy if your favs would have made even 1/4th of impact the way bts did then the govt would try to extent them2

kenjiso⁷ Preorder “PROOF” @btsdoesitbetter @ur_beautiful289 @allkpop & it’s even funnier because mbc has a history of not liking bts after they didn’t attend there show and instead went to New York @ur_beautiful289 @allkpop & it’s even funnier because mbc has a history of not liking bts after they didn’t attend there show and instead went to New York 😂

🇺🇦🌻💜RideOrDieArmy⁷💜🌻🇺🇦 @RideOrDieArmy @business According to a recent report by Dispatch about 14k men a year are given exemption/supplemental service simply because they have gotten degrees in science or engineering. Very few artists receive the benefit. None of them have done more than BTS to promote Korean culture globally. @business According to a recent report by Dispatch about 14k men a year are given exemption/supplemental service simply because they have gotten degrees in science or engineering. Very few artists receive the benefit. None of them have done more than BTS to promote Korean culture globally.

Incidentally, several BTS members have stated that they would not mind serving the nation and fulfilling their obligatory two years of service.

Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 @GoAwayWithJae Just a reminder that BTS has never asked for special treatment. They are on record multiple times saying they know it is their duty as Korean men to serve in the military, just like their fathers, brothers etc. did. Please don't let drama overshadow what THEY have said. Just a reminder that BTS has never asked for special treatment. They are on record multiple times saying they know it is their duty as Korean men to serve in the military, just like their fathers, brothers etc. did. Please don't let drama overshadow what THEY have said. 💜

Incidentally, a new military law introduced in June 2021 has allowed citizens who have been recognized for prestigious cultural merits to delay their mandatory service until the age of 30.

Several popular figures fit into this category, including many Olympians and classical musicians. The Butter singers too fit into the category since they received the Presidential Order of Cultural Merit in 2018. The new law will allow the oldest member, Jin, to delay his compulsory service until December 31, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan