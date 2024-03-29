Me Hereafter: 3 major takeaways

The new ABC News Studios’ docuseries Me Hereafter dives into unsolved cases, mysterious disappearances, and murder investigations. The four-part series discloses never-seen footage, interrogation clips, and suspect confessions.

Through background narration, interviews with the loved ones and authorities working on these cases, Me Hereafter gives a detailed look at the last moments of four victims whose cases are explored in this ABC series.

Andy Awes and Maria Awes, executives from Committee Films have produced this crime show, alongside David Sloan and Eamon McNiff who serve as senior executive producer and senior producer respectively. As per IMDB, the crime documentary series is described as follows:

"A gripping true crime series following murder investigations. Combining investigative footage, interrogation videos, dramatic reenactments and interviews, it gives voice to victims as detectives uncover the truth. Taking viewers inside gripping murder investigations as if the dead have a voice from the beyond."

3 main highlights from Hulu docuseries Me Hereafter

The trailer of Me Hereafter was released on the official ABC News YouTube channel on February 23, 2024. The clip described it is an "all-true crime series" that was released on Hulu on February 29, 2024.

Real-Life Cases

Me Hereafter narrates the stories of victims who mysteriously disappeared and were mercilessly murdered. Throughout the series, four major cases are highlighted. They are that of a missing pregnant woman, a real estate agent's murder, a woman lost in a storm, and the killing of a funeral director. One of the victim's family members said:

"That was creepy.That was something out of a movie. We were on the edge of our seats, this maybe the killer. What police were about to find out were things no one expected."

Victim's Perspective

Identical to a true crime podcast, Me Hereafter's narration is from the victim's perspective to connect to the audience. The victims who have passed away tell their stories themselves which makes the series interesting to watch. A new approach to storytelling, a voice-over gives insights into the victim's feelings and thought process:

“For me, this was the end, but for the cops solving my murder, it was just the beginning. I hate it when people lie, but I love it when they caught."

Interviews and footage

Most of the series consists of interviews with the victim's loved ones and their version of what happened when the victim went missing. Authoritative figures such as lawyers and the police department involved in the investigation are also interviewed.

"My mom was terrified... Mom's instincts should be trusted. I knew something was wrong."

In one of the episodes, the victim's family member got emotional during the interview and broke down in tears, she said

"All we need is the truth. A family shouldn't have to go through that."

Stream the new crime docuseries Me Hereafter on ABC News and Hulu. Viewers can also watch the murder mystery series on streaming platforms such as Roku and Disney Plus.