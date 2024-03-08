8 best shows and films coming to Hulu in March 2024

Hulu is one of the premium OTT services on the market right now. It has been able to stand on par with international giants like Netflix and Prime Video, with a library geared primarily towards the United States of America.

The streaming platform not only covers multiple categories and genres but also delves into original titles while hosting content from other production houses. And keeping in tandem with other major players, Hulu keeps updating their library every month to stay relevant.

In this article, we list out some of the most-awaited titles that will be coming to Hulu this month of March 2024. And for those with very specific tastes, rest assured that the list features a variety of content, including anime, documentaries, dramas, fantasy, and more.

Poor Things, Freaknik, and six other titles to catch this March on Hulu

1) Extraordinary season 2

Extraordinary is a British superhero action comedy from Disney+. Created and written by Emma Moran, the series is co-directed by Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan.

The series stars Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason in the lead roles, alongside others in pivotal roles. The show was originally released in 2023 with an eight-episode season, with a second season being green-lit even before the first season premiered.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates - Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray - keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok."

The entire eight-episode second season of Extraordinary dropped on Hulu on March 6, 2024.

2) Poor Things

Poor Things is a romantic comedy drama from Searchlight Pictures. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the screenplay is written by Tony McNamara with inspiration from Alasdair James Gray's 1992 novel of the same name.

The cast features prominent actors like Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and others in pivotal roles. The out-of-the-box premise for the story and dark sense of humor have received praise from critics and audiences alike. Poor Things premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion alongside multiple other accolades that it has won since.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Poor Things has arrived on Hulu on March 7, 2024.

3) Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is an upcoming original documentary from Hulu. The film is directed by P. Frank Williams, with Geraldine L. Porras as the showrunner.

The documentary is set to run for close to an hour and thirty minutes, with prominent interviews and archival footage to stand by the wild stories that Hulu is set to remember. Some prominent personalities who will be talking about their own Freaknik experiences are 21 Savage, Killer Mike, Lil Jon, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and many others.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads as follows:

"...Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. What began as a Black college cookout, soon became known for lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival's downfall..."

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is set to release on Hulu on March 21, 2024, days after premiering at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival.

4) Davey and Jonesie's Locker

Davey and Jonesie's Locker is an upcoming Canadian sci-fi teen comedy from the house of Hulu and Prime Video. Created by Evany Rosen, the episodes are co-directed by Allison Johnston and Bruce McDonald.

The cast for the show features Veronika Slowikowska, Erika Swayze, Jaelynn Thora Brooks, Sydney Topliffe, and others in pivotal roles throughout the series. The series is set to have 10 episodes, each lasting around 40 minutes.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Two oddball teen best friends travel through a portal in their locker, causing chaos to the multiverse as they go, while running from the threat of separation."

Davey and Jonesie's Locker will be available to stream on Hulu from March 22, 2024, onwards.

5) Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is a French procedural thriller drama from Le Pacte. The film is directed by Justine Triet, based on a screenplay by Triet and Arthur Harari.

The cast features Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Milo Machado-Graner, and others in pivotal roles throughout the film. Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palm d'Or and Palm Dog Awards. The film also has two Golden Globes and a BAFTA under its belt, along with five Academy Award nominations for the upcoming 2024 Oscars.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"For the past year, Sandra, a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed."

It continues:

"Samuel’s death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. Little by little the trial becomes not just an investigation of the circumstances of Samuel’s death, but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship."

Anatomy of a Fall is set to arrive on Hulu for streaming on March 22, 2024.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen Complete season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese fantasy action adventure anime from Toho Animations. The series is adapted from Gege Akutami's manga of the same name, with Hiroshi Seko working on the screenplay and Sunghoo Park and Shōta Goshozono directing the two seasons, respectively.

The pivotal characters in the Japanese version of the anime have been voiced by Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Yuichi Nakamura, Jun'ichi Suwabe, and other prominent voice actors. Jujutsu Kaisen has had a marvelous run so far, becoming one of the most popular animes of the year when it premiered in 2020.

A short synopsis for the series on Crunchyroll reads as follows:

"Follow young Yuji Itadori in this dark supernatural action series as he begins training in the dangerous arts of jujutsu sorcery and explores the violent world of curses!"

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to arrive on Hulu on March 25, 2024.

7) Spy X Family season 2 Dubbed

Spy X Family is another Japanese action comedy anime, originally from TV Tokyo. Adapted from the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, the first season was written and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi. The second season has been written by Ichiro Okouchi, with Takahiro Harada as the director.

The central characters in the English dub have been voiced by Megan Shipman, Alex Organ, Natalie Van Sistine, and Tyler Walker. The series has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, with praise for its action sequences, story, and animation.

The synopsis on Hulu for the series reads as follows:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician."

While the subtitled version of the second season has been streaming on Hulu all this time, the dub version is set to arrive on March 28, 2024.

8) We Were the Lucky Ones

We Were the Lucky Ones is an upcoming original historical drama series from Hulu. The show is written and developed by Erica Lipez, with Thomas Kail as the director. The story has been adapted from Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name.

The series stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, and Sam Wolf in pivotal roles, alongside Henry Llyod-Hughes, Amit Rahav, Hadas Yaron, and others in supporting roles. The story is inspired by Hunter's very own family's history, who were Polish Jews forced apart from their family.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"...A limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. "We Were the Lucky Ones" demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century's darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

We Were the Lucky Ones is set to premiere on Hulu on March 28, 2024.

These are some of our top picks for titles coming to Hulu this month. With a masterful variety of new content, Hulu is set to attract a good number of viewers to the platform this month.