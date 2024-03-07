Amazon Prime Video's Fallout drops first trailer and release date

The official trailer for Amazon Prime's upcoming series Fallout was released today, much to fans' excitement. The upcoming action series is based on the popular game series of the same name.

Fallout is a role-playing video game franchise based in a post-apocalyptic world. It became one of the most popular games in the gaming community, and many spinoffs and sequels were released.

Amazon Prime Video has adapted the game into an eight-part series set in the same world as the games. The newly released trailer had several scenes that were a nod to the game, with the mascot of the game, 'Vault Boy' featuring early into the trailer.

The newly released trailer for Fallout teased what is expected from the upcoming series and confirmed an earlier release date. The show was initially supposed to premiere on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for their upcoming series Fallout on March 7, 2024. The series is set in the post-apocalyptic world as experienced in the games. The trailer introduced the focal characters of the series: Lucy (played by Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell), Maximus (played by Emancipation's Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (played by Ant-Man 2's Walton Goggins).

The latest trailer also confirmed that the series will premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2024, a day earlier than April 12 (the earlier confirmed release date). Unlike most of Prime Video's new releases, the upcoming series premiere with all eight episodes to be released on April 11, 2024. The streaming service usually releases the first two or three episodes on the premiere day and subsequently releases other episodes weekly.

The trailer sees Lucy embark on a journey outside Vault 33 (one of many protected spaces developed following a nuclear apocalypse). The trailer teases how the vaults are an underground community thriving for 200 years after a mass atomic apocalypse.

It sees Lucy venture out into the world outside (or above, in this case), colloquially known as the 'wasteland.' The trailer shows Lucy going outside her vault against the recommendation of many vault dwellers, only to find out that the wasteland is a dangerous place where most people are willing to kill her.

The trailer also features The Ghoul, a posthuman character who seems to be adept at surviving in the wasteland. Also teased in the new trailer is The Brotherhood of Steel, a paramilitary organization whose mission is to bring law and order to the 'wasteland.'

Amazon Prime Video's Fallout - Plot

As teased in the trailer, the plot will see Lucy struggling to adapt to the wasteland outside Vault 33, where she has resided all her life. She encounters many beings either out to harm her or are amazed that she is an actual vault dweller.

The official synopsis of the series reads,

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

The series is developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, known for creating the popular dystopian science fiction series Westworld.

Fallout will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024.