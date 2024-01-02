With Fallout London finally releasing, here are 5 other DLC-sized mods you should try

Fallout London is coming out on April 23, 2023. As no official game or DLC from this franchise has dared cross the Atlantic, this Fallout 4 total conversion mod will be our first taste of a Fallout set in Europe. The mod will come with its own campaign and unique flavor of pre-war British paraphernalia, including wacky post-apocalyptic twists such as a whooping modern trebuchet.

Fans hearing about it for the first time will be happy to get their hands on it soon, but those who have followed the mod from its early days have endured a long wait. The mod was originally slated for Q4 2023, but the development team rescheduled it due to a clash with Starfield's release window.

Thankfully, there are many DLC-sized Fallout 4 mods you can try while waiting for Fallout London to release. Here are some of the biggest mods of DLC-caliber over the years, not just in terms of content but also their sheer impact.

5 DLC-sized mods for Fallout 4 you should try in 2024

1) The Fens Sheriff's Department

Mod Author: Munkyspunk

Released: February 2023

Size: ~ 6.5 GB

Otherwise known as "Bleachers 2", this mod comes pre-packaged with its previously released first part, "The Bleachers - A Diamond City Story." Released in 2019, the new district it adds to Diamond City is the platform for a multi-part questline. The Bleachers questline, in turn, is only a segue to The Fens Sheriff's Department and its characters.

Potentially spanning over 30 more hours of original quests and over 10,000 voiced dialogue, the Fens Sheriff's Department saga will take you all across the Commonwealth.

Rather than meddle with the original story of Fallout 4, you represent the Fens Sheriff's Department as its separate organization. The content pans out like a cop procedural, where you gradually get to know the characters and the organization's ties to the Brotherhood of Steel.

This mod ditches the familiar player-centric railroading experience in favor of a deliberately slow start that immerses you into the faction's ranks. In doing so, it has become a class act in how faction questlines should be juggled.

2) Tales from The Commonwealth

Tales from the Commonwealth spices up the wasteland with new NPCs and events (Image via Nexusmods)

Mod Author: Kris Takahashi

Released: May 2016

Size: 478 MB (~700 MB with add-ons)

From the mod author behind Skyrim's "Interesting NPCs" (also known as 3DNPCs), Tales from The Commonwealth adds almost a DLC's worth of content to Fallout 4. Instead of being its content island or injected factions, however, the content herein does not stick out much.

It will take someone who has already beaten Fallout 4 multiple times to notice its additions. Just like interesting NPCs, the main function of Tales from the Commonwealth is to pad out the empty spaces with over 30 new quests, places, and numerous NPCs that perfectly blend into the vanilla game.

The mod also comes with two optional add-ons:

Settlers of the Commonwealth adds 35 new Settlers, most of whom are recruitable.

Atomic Radio is a pre-war radio station with lore-friendly music tracks as well as various ads and commentary for commercial breaks in between.

3) Fusion City Rising

Mod Authors: Recluse and Thuggysmurf

Released: September 2016

Size: 884 MB

Sitting at over 30,000 Endorsements, Fusion City Rising is currently the most popular quest mod for Fallout 4 per Nexusmods statistics. This is arguably the foundational work for what the modding community dubs the "Thuggyverse" —mods from an author who goes by the alias Thuggysmurf.

The central object of this mod, Fusion City, is a massive underground settlement with many districts and subterranean points of interest connected through an expanded subway system.

The many quests and characters it adds bear the Thuggyverse hallmarks: mature content that can occasionally be more over-the-top than vanilla Fallout. If this caveat is not a deal-breaker, the mod adds over 10 hours of playable content.

Fusion City Rising even has its own DLC called "Settlers & Remnants." Additionally, you can also install other Thuggysmurf mods like Project Valkyrie and Depravity for one coherent Thuggyverse playthrough.

4) Sim Settlements 2

Sim Settlements 2 not only improves game systems but enables all-new roleplay opportunities (Image via Nexusmods)

Mod Author: The Sim Settlements Team

Released: October 2020

Size: 797 MB

Sim Settlements, as the name would suggest, originally started as an attempt to improve one of the game's biggest features: base-building. Besides optimizations and quality-of-life changes that make base building a breeze, this mod also introduces a way to automate bae expansion via settlers.

Sim Settlements 2 expands this system even further, giving you a reason to build the supply chain all over the wasteland. However, it does so through additions incorporated into Fallout 4's story beats.

Not only will you face interesting new settlers with their unique gift towards specific settlement types, but it will now turn into a proper faction, complete with a Gunners vs Settlers faction questline with top-notch voice acting.

5) Point Lookout Remake

The swamps of Point Lookout look much more ominous with the new volumetric lighting (Image via Nexusmods)

Mod Author: The Capital Wasteland Team

Released: May 2022

Size: 4.2 GB

Originally released in June 2009, Point Lookout is the fourth and penultimate add-on to Fallout 3. It takes the lone wanderer to a new swampland area that hasn't been directly affected by the bombing but forgotten by humanity.

You can now enjoy this DLC with all the upgrades of the Fallout 4 engine, as the Capital Wasteland Team has remade it for the newer game. This is no ramshackle port for the Creation Engine but a comprehensive remake where everything from assets to voice acting has been recreated from scratch.