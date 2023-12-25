Fallout London mod release date announced, set to feature 15 maps, over 100 quests, and more

While players eagerly look forward to Fallout 5 from Bethesda, there is also some buzz about Fallout London. The massive upcoming mod for the 2015 open-world sci-fi RPG is set to launch soon. Perhaps the most ambitious third-party creation of any game in years, there are over a dozen diverse areas to explore in a post-apocalyptic London with new branching storylines.

In a nutshell, this brand-new passion project is chockful of things to see, do, and engage in. In what ways does this mod surpass Bethesda's original creation? This article explores more.

Fallout London mod aims to be even more ambitious than Fallout 4

To begin with, this is a brand-new game in itself. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic UK, a new environment full of discoveries, NPCs, and secrets await players. An extensive deep-dive video has been released by developer Team Folon, exploring the ins and outs of London, where its citizens struggle to survive against the harsh radioactive wasteland.

Many familiar real-life places return but with a new aesthetic, like the Big Ben Tower. There are 15 new segments of the map to explore, including:

Bromley

Camden

City of London

Croydon

Eastminster

Greenwich

Hackney

Islington

Lambeth

Lewisham

Newham

Southwark

Tower Hamlets

Wandsworth

Westminster

Fallout London's surface area is as large as Fallout 4's Commonwealth and the Far Harbor DLC combined, competing with Bethesda games as a whole. It includes many new assets, artwork, and gameplay elements. This means brand-new factions, never-before-seen NPCs, all-new quests, and much more. These include:

53 Main Quests

35 Side Quests

25 Faction Quests

64 Misc Quests

16 Gang Quests

5 Companion Quests

There are overhauls as well, such as the Pipboy with the new Attaboy peripheral with tweaked perk and skill systems, changed crafting mechanics, and a dialogue system. That's without even factoring in the original soundtrack and radio stations built from the ground up to fit the British theme.

When does Fallout London release?

With around 200 people working on the game in some capacity, it has been slightly delayed from its originally promised launch date. It is now set for April 23, 2024, so players can eagerly look forward to a new Fallout game next year.

Will Fallout London be on PS5?

Fallout London is only coming to PC. Team Folon has explicitly stated that there are no plans for a console release yet. This makes sense since this is a fan project, so the primary focus will be on the target development platform.

Also, fan derivatives of official games are not usually introduced for consoles. However, the development team stated:

"Specific standalone items may be released separately."

It is unclear what this refers to. They went on to add:

"The community has permission to convert said standalone items to other platforms."

You can check out other mods here to enhance your Fallout 4 as well.