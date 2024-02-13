Fallout TV series 2024: Release date and everything you need to know

After years of anticipation, the live-action TV adaptation of the beloved video game franchise Fallout is finally set to come out this year with an ensemble cast led by Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins with promises to immerse viewers in a post-apocalyptic world.

Fallout is set to premiere on April 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in over 240 territories worldwide. With its compelling characters, immersive world-building, and faithful adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, the Fallout TV series is poised to captivate audiences and become a must-watch series for fans of post-apocalyptic storytelling.

Fallout TV series creators and showrunners

Showrunners of the Fallout TV series include Geneva Robertson-Dworet, known for her work on Captain Marvel, and Graham Wagner, of Portlandia fame.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Todd Howard, James Altman, and Athena Wickham. Nolan, who also directed the first three episodes of Season 1, is joined by Todd Howard, the executive producer and director of the Fallout game series, ensuring a faithful adaptation that stays true to the franchise's legacy.

Fallout TV series cast

The Fallout TV series will feature a stellar cast, with Ella Purnell leading the ensemble as Lucy, a dweller from Vault 33. Alongside Purnell, Aaron Moten portrays Maximus, a scribe in the Brotherhood of Steel, while Walton Goggins takes on the role of The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, a mutated bounty hunter.

The supporting cast include Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Chris Parnell, Frances Turner, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Johnny Pemberton, Mike Doyle, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Zach Cherry, Rodrigo Luzzi.

Origins of the Fallout series

The Fallout TV series is based on the popular video game franchise developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Since Fallout 3, players have been exploring a post-apocalyptic version of the United States, navigating through various vaults, encountering mutated creatures, and engaging with different factions.

Each game in the series is set in a unique location with its own set of characters, but all share a common theme of survival in a world devastated by nuclear war. The TV adaptation aims to bring this immersive world to life while introducing new stories and characters to the franchise.

Fallout TV series plot overview

Set in an alternate version of the United States, the Fallout TV series follows the aftermath of a nuclear exchange that occurred after World War II. The story takes place 200 years after the doomsday, where the descendants of those who sought refuge in luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated wasteland.

The series centers around Vault 33, located in the Los Angeles area, and follows the journey of Lucy, a dweller from the vault who ventures into the wasteland for the first time.

Alongside Lucy, viewers will follow the adventures of a mutated human and a new initiate in the paramilitary group, the Brotherhood of Steel, as they navigate the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world and uncover its mysteries.

Fallout TV series trailer

The first trailer for the Fallout TV series premiered at the CCXP convention in Brazil, offering fans a glimpse into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. While the show is not based on any specific game in the Fallout series, it remains faithful to the overall aesthetic and tone of the games, promising an immersive experience for fans and newcomers alike.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE